Students find beauty and creativity in poetry

Poetry is an art that most college students can say they had to learn, at some point, before they finished high school. It seems that the memories of doing it in school are not the most exciting. BYU-Idaho’s Poetry Workshop will change anyone’s perspective on poetry who is willing to take the time to give it an honest try.

The workshop is on Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Joseph Fielding Smith Building, room 278. The workshop organizer, Katie Card, a sophomore studying communication, has preplanned exercises like looking at pictures for inspiration or finding beautiful words in books that could be incorporated into a poem.

“The poetry workshop is for people of all levels of expertise in poetry,” Card said. “If you’re a beginner or you’ve done it your whole life, you can come and listen to poetry, write poetry, share. We are just here to encourage each other and have a safe place where you can be creative and explore writing poetry.”

The most challenging thing for many is taking the time to dive deep into one’s own feelings and try to write honest thoughts. It’s common to bury uncomfortable feelings, and poetry can be a wonderful outlet if one is willing to be vulnerable to pen and paper.

Kia Jenks, a freshman studying Psychology, and lover of poetry, has been writing poetry since the fifth grade. She started with sonnets and fell in love with the challenge of following patterns and finding rhymes, all while being creative.

“I just wish that more people actually cared about poetry,” Jenks said. “I always say I’m one of the lovers of a dying art. Poetry is beautiful, but so many people hate poetry because of school or because they find it boring, but you kinda have to dive into it and find the meaning behind everything”.

Students from any level of writing are invited to come to the poetry club and learn more about themselves through challenging, creative, and beautiful writing. More poetry club information can be found on the BYU-I Poetry Workshop Facebook page.