Students highlight their favorite moments from Fall Semester 2021 devotionals

Fall 2021 was the first semester back to in-person devotionals since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following health guidelines, faculty and students entered into the BYU-Idaho Center wearing face coverings and sitting every other seat, social distancing.

“I love going to devotional in person because I love meeting up and talking with friends afterwards to hear their thoughts,” said Mandy Johnson, a junior studying history education. “There is something special about being all gathered together.”

There were a total of 11 devotionals in person. Each talk was written by the speaker and given in person to be broadcast.

According to the devotional website, “Devotionals offer the entire BYU-Idaho community an opportunity to rest from the cares of everyday life. When we gather together — whether on campus or online — we may receive significant spiritual blessings.”

Devotionals offer students a break and show how BYU-I can be a safe and peaceful refuge.

“The first time I went, I realized how spiritual this campus was,” said Max Allan, a freshman studying sociology. “The rest of my day would be better and brighter if I went, rather than if I just slept in or missed it.”

The speaker prays about different topics and what would be of most benefit to the students listening at the BYU-Idaho Center and those tuning in from around the world.

“My favorite was ‘Principles of Peace and Happiness’ by (Elder) Gary B. Sabin,” said Sydney Cannon, a freshman studying art. “I liked it because at the time, I really needed it. He listed five or so principles he said about how to be happy. Less about what he said and more about how I felt.”

The different members of faculty took time outside of their classrooms and office hours to prepare a Spirit-filled message.

“I liked the talk by LuWana Roberts,” said Liberty Park, a freshman studying nursing. “It showed me that when I follow the prophet, it will bring me the most happiness.”

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife also came to BYU-I, being the first apostle of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles back on campus.

“l love how Dallin H. Oaks tells us it how it is,” said Ty Grover, a junior studying communication. “I respect him a lot.”

Devotionals will continue to bring a peaceful spirit to campus in winter semester at 11:30 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.