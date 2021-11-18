Students plan to support refugees with a concert

Rexburg for Refugees is hosting a multi-band concert Nov. 19, at Heritage Hall at 6:30 p.m. The admission costs, which are $3 a person, will be donated to the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center to help refugees in the Twin Falls, Idaho, area. Tickets can be purchased at the door using cash or Venmo.

Justin Bullock is a sophomore studying mechanical engineering. He is the lead vocalist for Fishbowl, one of the bands performing.

“It’s going to be supporting refugees, so that’s one great reason to go, and it’s also going to be a really good time,” Bullock said. “If you haven’t heard of us, or if you have heard of us, it’s going to be a really fun with lots of good music, different types of music. There’s something for everyone.”

Aye Kyi, a junior studying communication, has a more personal tone because of his background.

“I’m a refugee, so I want to help new refugees coming to the United States by helping them navigate their new lives and the challenges they face,” Kyi said. “I want to assist them in any way I can.”

This concert is an opportunity for music enthusiasts, people who care about helping refugees and anyone looking for a Friday night date idea to come together in Rexburg.