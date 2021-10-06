Students react to general conference

General conference weekend is looked forward to by many students at BYU-Idaho. Some drive home to watch conference with family. Others drive to Utah to reunite with friends for their weekend of listening to Church leaders. No matter where they go, they all have different, often wonderful experiences learning from the Spirit and leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I watch general conference because I believe that all the messages are directly from God, and I want to follow what God wants us to do,” said Taylor Bosen, a sophomore studying psychology.

The desire to find divine direction is common among students at BYU-I. Adam Elliott, a senior studying accounting, feels similarly.

“I watch general conference because I’m looking for more direction to guide my life,” Elliott said. “I always have the opportunity to find direction. There’s always a couple things that stick out to me, and the more I pay attention, the more sticks out to me.”

During the Saturday morning session, the biggest thing that stuck out to Elliott were the lessons about love he took from the talks given by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“I liked what was said that the more we love God, the easier it is to love our neighbors, so as we turn to God we will be able to decrease conflict in our lives,” Elliot said.

One excellent example of showing love is the prophet, President Russell M. Nelson. It is not uncommon for people to be on the edge of their seats when he speaks. Jaiden Schwenson, a senior studying therapeutic recreation, shared his feelings when it comes time to tune in to the prophet.

“Recently, I look forward to hearing from President Nelson just because he’s dropped some pretty spicy stuff in the past, so I’m just excited to see what he’s going to say and what he’s going to drop,” Schwenson said. “I really also love how loving he is. President Nelson has this, like, grandpa love for all of us. He just wants us to be safe and be happy, and I definitely felt that this time.”

Many students rely on learning from the Spirit as well as the words of the speakers. It’s a common trend to prepare questions for conference. Conference listeners will prayerfully prepare questions they hope to find answers to during the weekend. Cassi Johnson, a sophomore studying communication, came into conference looking for direction on what her next step should be and was able to find answers.

“I feel like I’ve done everything right and things just aren’t working out,” Johnson said. “It’s been a really difficult few months I’m not gonna lie, and it was Sister Bonnie Cordon, she was speaking to the youth, but I got something from it. She was talking about how the youth should get the patriarchal blessing, and I was like ‘Man, when’s the last time I’ve read my patriarchal blessing?’ That stood out to me because mine is very specific. I had the impression, ‘Go back and read your patriarchal blessing Cassi, I’ve already told you what to do.'”

The talks given at general conference, and the opportunity for direction from their lessons, are available on the Church’s website.