Students react to Spirit Week

By Sam Castro
Photo credit: Sam Castro

Oct. 4 through Oct. 9 was the 20th annual Spirit Week for BYU-Idaho.

The theme for this Spirit Week was “Ordinary People … Extraordinary Ways.” This was a statement given by President Gordon B. Hinckley when he described the students of BYU-I in his dedicatory address for the Gordon B. Hinckley Building in October 2002.

Many events took place over the course of the week that students, staff and families could participate in to show their BYU-I spirit.

“Everybody knows there is something special about coming here, and Spirit Week is just a way to celebrate the unique culture we have,” said Bailey Pass, a senior majoring in marriage and family studies.

Some students were happy to celebrate the history of BYU-I.

“Spirit Week is a celebration of the birthday of this college; I can’t believe it’s been 20 years,” said Kaiya Wilkinson, a freshman studying mathematics education.

Students were eager to participate in games, and some of them were determined to win.

“$150 worth of school stuff is a lot. I really want to win,” said Aubrey Jensen, a freshman planning to study nursing who waited over 40 minutes to get a hint and find one of the 20 boxes that were hidden during the scavenger hunt.

“My favorite day was Thursday,” said Sebastian Arteaga, a senior studying political science. “I think we received a lot from the school, and it was good to give back a little. The activity of the ‘Thank you’ notes for teachers was such a kind act.”

Photo credit: Sariah Bosted

From the ice cream social after devotional to the BYU-I 20 Challenge, a scavenger hunt with big prizes, there was something for everyone on campus. There was even a rodeo at the Madison County Fairgrounds. Not only was Spirit Week for the students and staff of BYU-I, but it was also something for the whole community to enjoy.

Photo credit: Sariah Bosted

“I love that Spirit Week has activities for families too,” said Jenny Quinones, who is the wife of Carlos Quinones, a senior studying accounting. “Because we have two very energetic daughters, and this week, they’ve been having a lot of fun.”

Photo credit: Sariah Bosted

Sam Castro
