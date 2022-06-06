Students run food drive promotional event

On June 7, a group of BYU-Idaho students will host an outdoor activity to promote their upcoming food drive project benefitting the Family Crisis Center.

“When we were deciding on a community group to partner with for our project, I first thought of the Family Crisis Center,” said Kate Marsh, a sophomore studying communication.

The promotional activity will take place at an outdoor booth located between the Hyrum Manwaring Center and the BYU-Idaho Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pamphlets with information on how to give and receive help, along with coupons for the Family Crisis Center, will be handed out.

“We will raffle off a bundle of camping gear at our booth,” said Charles Hollinger, a junior studying business management. “To enter, they will just need to scan a QR code that we’ll have at the booth, and fill out a survey. Then you will be entered in for a chance to win.”

The actual food drive will take place on Friday, June 10, from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only nonperishable foods will be accepted as donations. All proceeds will be donated to families in need all across Idaho.

To learn more about the Family Crisis Center, visit their website.