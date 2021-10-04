Students share what they learned from general conference

Scroll asked BYU-Idaho students what they learned during general conference. Here are their responses:

Focusing on Christ

Annakah Hall, a senior studying family and consumer science, enjoyed Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf’s talk, “Daily Restoration.” She learned the importance of putting Christ first.

“(It’s a) good reminder that when you don’t have your priorities straight, you’re going to get stuck in life because you’re just walking in circles instead of moving forward on the path,” Hall said.

Love

“We all qualify for God’s love, so we need to give as much love to others,” said Kaylee Mueller, a junior studying communication.

Josh Davis, a junior studying psychology, also remarked on conference’s theme of love and the importance of not being judgmental.

“Give people the benefit of the doubt, and do not judge people,” Davis said.

Becoming a peacemaker

“There was one common thing that I saw, and it was to be a peacemaker,” said Malia Callister, a freshman majoring in interdisciplinary studies. “This is something that I tried to implement in my life, even though I’m not perfect about it. It taught me that I was on the right path. It was more about being a peacemaker internally than externally.”

The temple

“I’m excited to see the changes in the temple hinted at by President Nelson,” said Blake Martin, a freshman studying electrical engineering.

Adversity

“There were lots of talks about adversity and how to deal with it, which were quite helpful,” said Gavin Sheppard, a freshman studying electrical engineering.