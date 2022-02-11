Students stand up for freedom

Every week, individuals and students come together to discuss principles of freedom with Turning Point USA.

This program in Rexburg meets every Tuesday for group meetings. They have special events and conferences a few times a semester.

Turning Point USA is an organization with a goal to unite and encourage students around the world to stand up and make a change.

“I have a love for this country, and Turning Point is all about bringing good values to this country and awareness to what is going on,” said Bailey Bean, a junior studying social work.

According to Turning Point USA’s website, its organization’s mission is to “identify, educate, train and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets and limited government. Turning Point USA believes that every young person can be enlightened to true, free market values.”

Turning Point USA is a national organization, and students at any college campus have the opportunity to create and develop their own groups or chapters within this program.

Lindsey Johnson, a senior studying political science, was looking for an internship within her desired field. She was involved with Turning Point USA in the past and found out she could start her own group in Rexburg that would fulfill her requirements.

Within the past few years, Johnson felt like her freedom was being taken away by the government, and that was when she decided she needed to stand up and make a difference.

“I never wanted to be a part of it because I felt like it was super contentious and I didn’t feel educated enough to talk about it,” Johnson said.

Johnson gained a strong interest in politics and started studying it more.

“I really want freedom, and I want to do what I can to preserve that for everyone. This program gives students a feeling of unity,” Johnson stated.

Johnson’s goal is to help people find a community where they can feel supported in their opinions and in their desires to stand up for what they believe in.

“Students aren’t alone,” Johnson said. “We are all struggling with what is going on in the world in some way, but this is something that will bring everyone together in a common cause.”

Special guest speaker, Ian Wendt, an accomplished speaker and marketing professional, addressed students on how they can make a change and help the United States become united again.

“Be an example of what it means to actually represent true freedom,” Wendt said. This means you should be in the very middle of the line, very understanding and very non-biased. I expect others to respect my freedom, and in return, I have to respect theirs.”

Click here for more information about this event.