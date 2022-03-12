Students utilize free counseling resources at BYU-Idaho

Growing in-person counseling waitlists have turned many students toward the individual, online alternative program: Therapy Assistance Online, or TAO.

According to the BYU-Idaho counseling center website, “The web-based program … provides well-researched and highly effective strategies to manage stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health concerns.”

The online, therapeutic counseling site provides resources for meditation, self assessments, education modules for interactive learning, practice tools, daily logs and a mindfulness library.

The sections below are the main topics of the education modules in the TAO program.

Leave your blues behind

In this module, subjects are navigated away from their own negative thinking, self perception and worries, and instead are turned toward positivity and cognitive awareness. The module trains the subjects to make them more aware of what they often think and why they think that way. In practicing self thought and awareness, positivity becomes a substitute for negativity.

Improving your mood

The official TAO website states, “When we feel down, it’s easy to begin to withdraw from others, which leads to a cycle of continuing to feel blue.”

The module trains subjects to engage with life and let its challenges actually improve mood.

Let go and be well

“Resilience is the psychological concept of successfully processing and adapting to change and stress,” states the website under the let go and be well module.

“I like the goal of this module,” said Grace Sullivan, a freshman studying child development. “I think this is so helpful for those struggling with anxiety and depression specifically. When we let things go a little bit at a time, we can start to build up that resilience to keep fighting.”

The module provides instruction and awareness of personal value, mindfulness exercises and learning to find peace and well-being during emotional, physical, mental and spiritual trials.

Interpersonal relationships and communication

This module explores and recognizes all that comes with relationships and the communication that accompanies them. It includes building communication skills, recognizing behaviors in relationships and finding ways to manage anger.



Evaluating alcohol and drug use

This module teaches about the roles that alcohol and drugs can play in the lives of people. It allows for reflection on the subject’s use of them and provides structure for setting goals to make changes.



The online program is free to BYU-I students through their BYU-I login credentials. TAO can be accessed from a desktop or a mobile phone using the TAO mobile app, Google play and the Apple store.

The TAO program stands as a resource for those struggling with anxiety, depression, eating disorders, loneliness and other mental health struggles.