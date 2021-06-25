Students work hard to maintain BYU-I’s grounds

At BYU-Idaho, more than 80 students contribute to the care of campus grounds throughout spring and summer. Split into smaller teams, each group tackles an assigned area of campus.

“We mow, weed and from time to time plant flowers or do tree circling,” said Vivian Tholen, a freshman and on-campus grounds crew member studying recreation management

The grounds crew participates in a wide range of yardwork, depending on the area of campus its members are assigned.

“I like the variety of work,” Tholen said. “It’s fun because you aren’t alone, you get to work with your crew.”

Tholen finds the job more enjoyable as she works with her crew to take care of the campus grounds.

“I like seeing the University’s grounds clean. That gives me satisfaction,” said Wessly Green, a freshman studying business management.

Green admits the job takes quite a bit of physical effort; however, he finds enjoyment in the manual work.

Both Tholen and Green work four-hour shifts, Monday through Friday, dedicating their weekdays to keeping the grounds well maintained and attending classes when they are not on the job.

Many students are grateful for the hard work of the grounds crew.

“I like how the grounds are kept up,” said Olivia Clark, a freshman majoring in theatre studies. “There are a lot of flowers and trees, they make it a good environment.”

The BYU-I grounds crew make it a priority to fulfill its mission statement, to maintain a “wholesome, academic, cultural, and spiritual environment.”

If interested in working as a grounds crew member, you can apply here.