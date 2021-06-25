Home Campus Students work hard to maintain BYU-I's grounds
Campus

Students work hard to maintain BYU-I’s grounds

By Katia DeGooyer
0
212
Transportation for grounds workers and their gear. Photo credit: Katia DeGooyer

At BYU-Idaho, more than 80 students contribute to the care of campus grounds throughout spring and summer. Split into smaller teams, each group tackles an assigned area of campus.

“We mow, weed and from time to time plant flowers or do tree circling,” said Vivian Tholen, a freshman and on-campus grounds crew member studying recreation management

The grounds crew participates in a wide range of yardwork, depending on the area of campus its members are assigned.

“I like the variety of work,” Tholen said. “It’s fun because you aren’t alone, you get to work with your crew.”

Tholen finds the job more enjoyable as she works with her crew to take care of the campus grounds.

“I like seeing the University’s grounds clean. That gives me satisfaction,” said Wessly Green, a freshman studying business management.

Green admits the job takes quite a bit of physical effort; however, he finds enjoyment in the manual work.

Both Tholen and Green work four-hour shifts, Monday through Friday, dedicating their weekdays to keeping the grounds well maintained and attending classes when they are not on the job.

Many students are grateful for the hard work of the grounds crew.

“I like how the grounds are kept up,” said Olivia Clark, a freshman majoring in theatre studies. “There are a lot of flowers and trees, they make it a good environment.”

The BYU-I grounds crew make it a priority to fulfill its mission statement, to maintain a “wholesome, academic, cultural, and spiritual environment.”

If interested in working as a grounds crew member, you can apply here.

Previous articleRenaissance faire abides in Rigby
Next articleExperience talented diversity at Open Mic Night
Katia DeGooyer
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

5 ways to improve your writing skills

Ashton Mackay - 0
Take your writing skills from average to great with these 5 simple steps to better your writing.
Read more
Campus

When will my life begin?

Eden Burke - 0
How does one live in the present while planning for their future?
Read more
Campus

MC Late Night offers fun weekly events for students

Sabrina Benites - 0
The night everyone will remember.
Read more

Most Popular

Rexburg residents plan to protest Saturday’s Pride event

News Truman Burgess - 0
A group of "pro-family" Rexburg residents will protest the LGBTQ pride event this Saturday.
Read more

5 ways to improve your writing skills

Campus Ashton Mackay - 0
Take your writing skills from average to great with these 5 simple steps to better your writing.
Read more

When will my life begin?

Campus Eden Burke - 0
How does one live in the present while planning for their future?
Read more

Discover farm central

Photo Mary Schettler - 0
Did you know that there is another building for classes away from campus? Find out more here.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Rexburg residents plan to protest Saturday’s Pride event

    News Truman Burgess - 0
    A group of "pro-family" Rexburg residents will protest the LGBTQ pride event this Saturday.
    Read more

    5 ways to improve your writing skills

    Campus Ashton Mackay - 0
    Take your writing skills from average to great with these 5 simple steps to better your writing.
    Read more

    When will my life begin?

    Campus Eden Burke - 0
    How does one live in the present while planning for their future?
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Rexburg residents plan to protest Saturday’s Pride event

    News Truman Burgess - 0
    A group of "pro-family" Rexburg residents will protest the LGBTQ pride event this Saturday.
    Read more

    5 ways to improve your writing skills

    Campus Ashton Mackay - 0
    Take your writing skills from average to great with these 5 simple steps to better your writing.
    Read more

    When will my life begin?

    Campus Eden Burke - 0
    How does one live in the present while planning for their future?
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv