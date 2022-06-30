Summer, fun and flowers at BYU-I

On June 25, the Summer, Fun and Flowers event was held from 6 to 9 p.m. with activities everyone could participate in. The event included an art show that showcased arrangements created by BYU-Idaho’s contemporary floral design class.

One of those students was Anna Gomez, a junior studying horticulture. Gomez’s design was based on her painting, “Consider the Poppies.”

“It honestly feels really amazing,” Gomez said. “I’ve never really been able to do something like this before. It’s just really awesome to see people enjoy my work.”

The Thomas E. Ricks Gardens were filled with people of all ages enjoying the flowers and the work of the students who prepared them.

“You can tell that they’ve taken time to prepare. It’s just so beautiful, ” said Miriam Rosenbaum, a sophomore studying early childhood and special education. “You honestly don’t even need the (booths) to … see all the work they’ve put into it.”

The evening was filled with laughter, music and food. Guests went from station to station looking for new and fun activities such as a teacher dunk tank, flower adornment, balloon art, tug of war and face painting.

“It’s been really really cool. I love seeing all of the creative efforts that went behind it, like the art show,” said McKenna Johnston, a senior studying humanities. “There are so many cool things that you don’t really see at other campus events like the flower adornment … I’m really just having a great time.”