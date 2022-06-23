Home News Summer is in full swing at the Romance Theater
News

Summer is in full swing at the Romance Theater

By Grace Angus
0
74
Patrons meet around a craft table to make baseball pennants. Photo credit: Grace Angus

It’s 75° and the sun is shining as passersby on the street duck inside the Romance Theater for a break from the heat. They’re hit with the familiar smell of popcorn and hot dogs.

“It’s like a carnival,” someone says as they place a raffle ticket in a metal bowl.

They have arrived at the Romance Theater’s quarterly Extended Play Cinema event on Saturday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. The featured film was The Sandlot.

The lobby of the Romance Theater is full of activities.
The lobby of the Romance Theater is full of activities. Photo credit: Grace Angus

The extended play cinema series is meant to offer an immersive movie experience to the audience.

“We chose The Sandlot because it’s such a fun way to kick off summer,” Emily Miller, the Rexburg Cultural Arts media specialist, said. “Baseball, swimming pools, sports legends, a big scary dog. It really has it all: Humor, drama, life lessons and some of the best one-liners of any movie. It’s nostalgic for the adults and a fun, new experience for some of the kids.”

The lobby of the Romance Theater was filled with Sandlot-specific decorations, including a hot dog buffet, a selfie station equipped with baseballs, gloves, a bat and helmet, The Sandlot trivia and a craft area where patrons and their kids made baseball pennants.

Included with the purchase of a ticket was a blue baseball hat which served as a swag bag.

The swag bags include sparklers, a baseball stress ball, Cracker Jacks, gum, raffle tickets and a buy one, get one free coupon to Rexburg Rapids
The swag bags include sparklers, a baseball stress ball, Cracker Jacks, gum, raffle tickets and a buy one, get one free coupon to Rexburg Rapids Photo credit: Grace Angus

“Tucked inside the hat you’ll find sparklers, a baseball stress ball, Cracker Jacks, gum and a buy one, get one free coupon to Rexburg Rapids,” Miller said. “The Sandlot is the ultimate summer movie, and there were so many fun things to pick from to include in our swag, prizes and activities.”

The night included a CPR demonstration by Ezekiel Deniger, a lifeguard of five years and a freshman studying biology.

“I think The Sandlot is funny because it’s a little relatable,” Deniger said. “You do get some of those kids that try to play pranks on you, so you gotta be aware of those. Yeah, but as long as you know your stuff, you save lives. Everyone should be CPR certified.”

Outside the theater were corn hole and ring toss stations where the community could enjoy classic carnival games.

The ring toss and corn hole stations outside the Romance Theater.
The ring toss and corn hole stations outside the Romance Theater. Photo credit: Grace Angus

Before the movie started, attendees gathered in the theater to see if their swag bag purchase paid off and they won a raffle. The prizes included a whiffle ball and bat, two packages of big league chew and two The Sandlot-themed T-shirts.

“I just really think this is a great way to bring the community together as one, you know, it’s a great way to escape real-world problems, just relax and unwind and get to know each other and make new friends,” Deniger said. “It’s a really great bonding experience … It’s perfect for date nights if you come on down and do these sorts of things with the community.”

More information can be found on the Rexburg Arts website.

Previous articlePolice Log: Boot removal and stolen snacks
Grace Angus
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

BYU-Idaho Fitness Adventure Race taking place June 25

Dylan Dueker - 0
The first ever Fitness Adventure Race features a team competition spanning all across campus.
Read more
News

City council meeting features new police chief, recreation center plans and citizen concerns

Abigayl Finch - 0
Rexburg prepares for a new police chief, unveils recreation center and debriefs on Rexburg Pride.
Read more
News

Rexburg celebrates Juneteenth

Matthew Mcpherson - 0
Juneteenth celebration brought the community together
Read more

Most Popular

Summer is in full swing at the Romance Theater

News Grace Angus - 0
The Romance Theater kicked off summer with an extended play cinema showing of "The Sandlot."
Read more

Police Log: Boot removal and stolen snacks

Projects John Payne - 0
The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
Read more

The Interdisciplinary Student Success Council: Creating a community

Campus Cinthia Rodas - 0
A behind-the-scenes look into the Office of Interdisciplinary Studies
Read more

The hunt for formula: Enduring the baby formula shortage

Features Krysyan Edler - 0
BYU-Idaho students and Rexburg residents struggle to find baby formula amidst nationwide shortage.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Summer is in full swing at the Romance Theater

    News Grace Angus - 0
    The Romance Theater kicked off summer with an extended play cinema showing of "The Sandlot."
    Read more

    Police Log: Boot removal and stolen snacks

    Projects John Payne - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    The Interdisciplinary Student Success Council: Creating a community

    Campus Cinthia Rodas - 0
    A behind-the-scenes look into the Office of Interdisciplinary Studies
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Summer is in full swing at the Romance Theater

    News Grace Angus - 0
    The Romance Theater kicked off summer with an extended play cinema showing of "The Sandlot."
    Read more

    Police Log: Boot removal and stolen snacks

    Projects John Payne - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    The Interdisciplinary Student Success Council: Creating a community

    Campus Cinthia Rodas - 0
    A behind-the-scenes look into the Office of Interdisciplinary Studies
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv