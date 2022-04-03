Sunday morning session: Promises from prophets, seers and revelators

General authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed members and the world during the morning session of the the 192nd Annual General Conference. Here are some principles and practices leaders recommended their audience to implement in their lives during this session.

Get close to God

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles began the session with a talk encouraging members to develop or deepen their relationship with God.

He explained that God will always keep His promises and by trusting this, we can become closer with Him and His Son.

“So, in the midst of this refiner’s fire, rather than get angry with God, get close to God,” Elder Christofferson said. “Call upon the Father in the name of the Son. Walk with Them in the Spirit, day by day.”

He testified that while following Christ and Heavenly Father can be difficult, it is always worth it.

“In the end, it is the blessing of a close and abiding relationship with the Father and the Son that we seek. It makes all the difference and is everlastingly worth the cost.”

Let Christ heal what’s broken

Sister Amy A. Wright, the second counselor in the General Primary Presidency, encouraged all to remember that Christ is familiar with broken things and fully capable of fixing them.

“We can learn much from the scriptures about how our Savior Jesus Christ will help us successfully navigate the things in our lives that are broken, no matter our age,” Sister Wright said. “He can heal broken relationships with God, broken relationships with others, and broken parts of ourselves.”

Her talk followed the different ways we can heal the relationships she mentioned.

She reminded the audience that forgiveness heals and that it is a universal commandment.

“Unburdening our hearts through forgiveness isn’t always easy, but through the enabling power of Jesus Christ, it is possible,” Sister Wright said.

End personal conflicts

President Russell M. Nelson addressed members of the Church as the concluding speaker of the session. He began his address by acknowledging those in Ukraine and Russia suffering from the current conflict. He asked all to continue fasting and praying for those experiencing distress.

He continued to share that it’s important to build and maintain spiritual momentum. He offered five specific ways members can make the most of their spiritual momentum. These included:

— Get on the covenant path and stay there.

— Discover the joy of daily repentance.

— Learn about God and how He works.

— Seek and expect miracles.

— End conflict in your personal life.

He invited all to implement his final suggestion by Easter.

“Could there be a more fitting act of gratitude to Jesus Christ for His Atonement?” President Nelson asked. “If forgiveness presently seems impossible, plead for power through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ to help you. As you do so, I promise personal peace and a burst of spiritual momentum.”

He concluded his talk with promises of what would come from following his counsel.

“As you act on these pursuits, I promise you the ability to move forward on the covenant path with increased momentum, despite whatever obstacles you face. And I promise you greater strength to resist temptation, more peace of mind and freedom from fear, and greater unity in your families.”