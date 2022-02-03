Home Uncategorized Swifties in Rexburg
Swifties in Rexburg

By Lauren Wadas
Jacey Naef (left) and Kristen Miller (right) at their birthday party for Taylor Swift. Dec. 2021 Photo courtesy of Jacey Naef

It all starts with Taylor Swift.

Kristen Miller, a public health major from Texas, and Jacey Naef, a sophomore from Washington studying mathematics education, met at work last fall. After getting to know each other, they discovered they both attended Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” tour in 2018. Miller and Naef gushed over the event, bonding over the once-in-a-lifetime experience Swift’s concert offered.

A few months into their friendship, Miller and Naef wanted to expand their social circle and meet more Taylor Swift fans who refer to themselves as “Swifties.”

“I think we were just talking and we were like, we should hold a Taylor Swift thing so we can meet more Swifties,” said Miller. “Jacey came up with the idea to make the account and then we just went from there.”

Naef said she and Miller went to a “RED” Taylor Swift listening party in November to commemorate the release of “RED (Taylor’s Version).” That party is what sparked the two friends’ idea.

The Instagram account @taylor.swift.rexburg now has 128 followers with whom they interact about all things Taylor Swift: from memes and fun facts to re-sharing announcements from Swift.

In December, Miller and Naef hosted a birthday party for Swift and invited the whole of their Swiftie community.

In celebration, they made a cake, sang “Happy Birthday,” played a Taylor Swift trivia game and to honor the roots of their friendship, they streamed Netflix’s recording of the “Reputation” tour.

Miller and Naef's cake.
Miller and Naef's cake. Photo credit: Jacey Naef

Miller and Naef are excited to grow the Rexburg Swiftie community, for old and new Swifties alike, whether they’re die-hard fans or just casual listeners of the multi-Grammy Award-winning artist.

Lauren Wadas
