Home News T-Mobile invests in Rexburg
News

T-Mobile invests in Rexburg

By Jack James
0
127
Mayor Merrill accepting the giant check. Photo credit: Jack James

On March 28, the Rexburg Romance Theater was festooned with pink and serifed T’s. T-Mobile hosted an event to announce that Rexburg has been accepted into their Hometown grant program.

T-Mobil has gathered up more than a million dollars to donate to 25 small towns across the united states.

“Our intent is to invest in communities across the nation, and more important Rural communities,” Said Alan Prothero, the event manager for T-Mobile. “It’s the backbone of America, it’s where a lot of the population is developing and so knowing that we also see the expansive opportunities for rural America when we speak in regards to internet, 5G opportunities. (T-Mobile is) making sure that every American weather that’s in Rexburg, Idaho or Star valley or wherever you want to go has opportunity to receive broadband opportunity and that’s 5G.”

T-Mobile explains in their article about the Hometown Grant program, that the funds are intended to go toward improving community gathering spaces in the towns that apply and are selected for the program.

Holding the announcement in the romance theater was a deliberate choice on the part of Rexburg’s mayor Jerry Merrill and T-Mobile. The first installment of T-Mobile’s investment of $50,000 was to build a new out door stage on the back of the theater.

“We are thrilled to be one of the recipients of the Hometown Grants, it’s $50,000, and we are using that money to help liven our downtown.” Said Jed Platt, Cultural art’s director for the city of Rexburg. “We’ll actually be constructing an outdoor stage that will be part of the center street plaza. So these funds will help us with lighting and sound and constructing the stage.”

Mayor Merrill accepted the giant check with a smile on his face.

“You know, (it will be) really fun to get our stage and the sound equipment put in back there, and then I am looking forward to the first event that we can hold back there, to celebrate again.” Said Mayor Merrill.

Previous articleStudents from BYU-I won in the national collegiate landscape competition
Next articleOpinion: ‘Dear Bishop, general conference was boring…’
Jack James
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Opinion: ‘Dear Bishop, general conference was boring…’

Kayla Nicholls - 0
A rundown of all the definitely-not-boring messages in the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd annual general conference.
Read more
News

Sunday morning session: Promises from prophets, seers and revelators

Grace Wride - 0
Here are some suggestions for a better life from general authorities.
Read more
News

BYU-I Choir sings at Saturday afternoon session of 192nd Annual General Conference

Kayla Nicholls - 0
BYU-Idaho Choir makes a powerful appearance in general conference.
Read more

Most Popular

Opinion: ‘Dear Bishop, general conference was boring…’

News Kayla Nicholls - 0
A rundown of all the definitely-not-boring messages in the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd annual general conference.
Read more

T-Mobile invests in Rexburg

News Jack James - 0
Rexburg has been accepted into the T-Mobile Hometown Grant program. T-Mobile's first grant is going toward a new out-door stage behind the Romance Theater.
Read more

Students from BYU-I won in the national collegiate landscape competition

Features Valentina Fres - 0
National collegiate landscape competition
Read more

Sunday morning session: Promises from prophets, seers and revelators

News Grace Wride - 0
Here are some suggestions for a better life from general authorities.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Opinion: ‘Dear Bishop, general conference was boring…’

    News Kayla Nicholls - 0
    A rundown of all the definitely-not-boring messages in the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd annual general conference.
    Read more

    T-Mobile invests in Rexburg

    News Jack James - 0
    Rexburg has been accepted into the T-Mobile Hometown Grant program. T-Mobile's first grant is going toward a new out-door stage behind the Romance Theater.
    Read more

    Students from BYU-I won in the national collegiate landscape competition

    Features Valentina Fres - 0
    National collegiate landscape competition
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Opinion: ‘Dear Bishop, general conference was boring…’

    News Kayla Nicholls - 0
    A rundown of all the definitely-not-boring messages in the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd annual general conference.
    Read more

    T-Mobile invests in Rexburg

    News Jack James - 0
    Rexburg has been accepted into the T-Mobile Hometown Grant program. T-Mobile's first grant is going toward a new out-door stage behind the Romance Theater.
    Read more

    Students from BYU-I won in the national collegiate landscape competition

    Features Valentina Fres - 0
    National collegiate landscape competition
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv