T-Mobile invests in Rexburg

On March 28, the Rexburg Romance Theater was festooned with pink and serifed T’s. T-Mobile hosted an event to announce that Rexburg has been accepted into their Hometown grant program.

T-Mobil has gathered up more than a million dollars to donate to 25 small towns across the united states.

“Our intent is to invest in communities across the nation, and more important Rural communities,” Said Alan Prothero, the event manager for T-Mobile. “It’s the backbone of America, it’s where a lot of the population is developing and so knowing that we also see the expansive opportunities for rural America when we speak in regards to internet, 5G opportunities. (T-Mobile is) making sure that every American weather that’s in Rexburg, Idaho or Star valley or wherever you want to go has opportunity to receive broadband opportunity and that’s 5G.”

T-Mobile explains in their article about the Hometown Grant program, that the funds are intended to go toward improving community gathering spaces in the towns that apply and are selected for the program.

Holding the announcement in the romance theater was a deliberate choice on the part of Rexburg’s mayor Jerry Merrill and T-Mobile. The first installment of T-Mobile’s investment of $50,000 was to build a new out door stage on the back of the theater.

“We are thrilled to be one of the recipients of the Hometown Grants, it’s $50,000, and we are using that money to help liven our downtown.” Said Jed Platt, Cultural art’s director for the city of Rexburg. “We’ll actually be constructing an outdoor stage that will be part of the center street plaza. So these funds will help us with lighting and sound and constructing the stage.”

Mayor Merrill accepted the giant check with a smile on his face.

“You know, (it will be) really fun to get our stage and the sound equipment put in back there, and then I am looking forward to the first event that we can hold back there, to celebrate again.” Said Mayor Merrill.