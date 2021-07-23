Take a hike …

Summer is a time for many students to head outdoors and spend the weekend hiking and exploring. Living in Rexburg we are in an area with plenty of places to hike, no matter what your experience level may be.

“I take every opportunity I can during the summer to hike on my weekends.” said Grant Waters, a resident of Rexburg. “This summer I have planned to do 3 backpacking trips in the Grand Tetons.”

A common question many students probably have is, where are the best hikes around Rexburg? Where can I go to take the awesome pictures that I see other students take on Instagram? Here is a list of 5 great hikes that are not too far away that offer some great views and Instagram-worthy pictures.

1. Delta Lake.

2. Palisades Lake.

3. Cascade Canyon

4. Lake Solitude.

5. Jenny Lake.

“Hiking allows me to just unwind and relax,” said Kyle Carpenter a junior studying Construction Management. “I have such a carefree mindset while I’m hiking, I just want to take in as much beauty and awe of God’s creation as I can.

According to their website, for those wanting to hike in either Yellowstone National Park or Grand Teton National Park, it will cost $35 per vehicle for a seven day pass.