Take advantage of spring weather by mountain biking

For the rest of spring semester, the BYU-Idaho Outdoor Recreation Department will offer mountain biking every other Saturday from 3-9 p.m. With transportation and equipment provided, all that’s needed is water to stay hydrated and energy to power the bike. The next one is July 2.

The biking trails are found all over the valley, with a popular one located at Bear Gulch, about 45 minutes from campus.

According to Summer Trail Link, “Bear Gulch Trail as an out-and-back will allow for a nice walk through a shady creek bottom while providing a good workout.”

Many students enjoy the weekly opportunity to go biking.

“I love riding dirt bikes because nothing makes me feel more free and forget my worries than dropping a gear to disappear,” said Asa Seversike, a freshman studying business management.

This activity is for new and seasoned mountain bikers.

“There is no better feeling than going straight down a mountain,” said Connor Pierce, a sophomore studying welding and fabrication technology.

Tickets are $10 and are available in the bookstore or online.