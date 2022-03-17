Home Campus Take on the Colossus Challenge
Take on the Colossus Challenge

By Celeste Simmons
Photo credit: Jessica Banks

BYU-Idaho hosted the Colossus Challenge. The challenge was simple: run 26 miles, bike 112 miles, row 25,000 meters and climb 1000 flights of stairs. Well, it seems simple, but it is not for the faint of heart. Students had from Feb. 1 to March 1 to complete it.

This contest is not for everybody.

“Count me out!” said Jacob Manwaring, a freshman studying business management. “I’m sure there are people crazy enough to do it. Too much cardio for me!”

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, cardio is essential for cardiovascular health.

According to the NBI, “Frequent exercise is robustly associated with a decrease in cardiovascular mortality as well as the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.”

The physical benefits take a back seat to the prizes awarded to those who complete the challenge in some students’ minds. BYU-I offers a free t-shirt to the first 50 finishers, and everyone who completes the challenge gets an entry to win a Ninja blender.

Two BYU-I students, Katelyn Payne, a senior studying public health, and Leslie Bush, a senior studying English, decided to take the Colossus Challenge head-on.

Payne and Bush both enjoy exercise and had their own motives for finishing.

“My motivation has honestly been not wanting to fail,” Payne said. “I like exercise, but I usually don’t exercise this much, but I am because I want to complete it.” Bush sticks true to her goals.

“I tell myself I can’t give up because this is something I told myself I would do, and I want to be true to my personal goals,” Bush said.

Finding the time to do it proved to be the hardest aspect for Payne.

“I work 25-30 hours a week and volunteer in Idaho Falls 15-17 hours a week, so finding time is tricky,” Payne said.

The Colossus Challenge encouraged students to improve their health while pushing their physical limits.

“I am seeing that the cardio is getting a little easier, and my endurance is building up,” Bush said.

Students had until the end of February to complete the challenge. Several students finished, including Bush.

Photo credit: Celeste Simmons
Leslie Bush shows off the t-shirt she won for being one of the first 50 finishers of the Colossus Challenge.
Photo credit: Celeste Simmons

The Colossus Challenge forced students to do some soul searching and ask themselves the question: What am I willing to do for a free t-shirt?

