TEDx makes its way to Rexburg

Saturday, March 12, TEDx will return to Rexburg. The Romance Theatre located on Main St. will host the 6th annual TEDxRexburg.

After waiting nearly two years because of the pandemic, the event will feature eight speakers — six of whom were originally planning to speak in March of 2020 when the event was canceled two weeks before the scheduled date.

BYU-I professor Maija-Liisa Adams has been involved with TEDxRexburg for the past couple of years as a speaker coach. She tells how the overall theme of this year’s event is very fitting for the times.

“The theme this year is resilience,” Adams said. “These speakers have been patiently waiting to get on stage since the pandemic.”

Three of the eight featured speakers are local to the Rexburg area and will be sharing their ideas with the audience Saturday.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the TEDxRexburg website or in person at the Romance Theatre Saturday. Tickets are $25 a person, however, BYU-I students may use the code “BYUITED” for a discounted price.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. A full list of names and biographies of the speakers can be found here.