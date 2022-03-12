TEDxRexburg: The journey begins

After two years of postponing TEDxRexburg, organizers and speakers arrived to the city and gathered for the first time in a welcoming dinner at the Romance Theater.

The theme for this year’s TEDxRexburg is resilience, a symbol of the city’s 139th anniversary.

“We have strong winds in Rexburg and strong roots, so it shows how resilient the community is,” said Maija-Liisa Adams, the main organizer for TEDxRexburg

Other volunteers, like Emma Cochrane, mentioned that the event required a lot of resilience since they tried holding it two times during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, but it wasn’t possible.

“In the last 2 years we’ve experienced a lot of trauma and grief as a society. TEDxRexburg is an opportunity to find hope,” Cochrane said.

Some of the guests who participated in this dinner included Miss Madison 2022, faculty from BYU-Idaho, past speakers, sponsors, volunteers and extended family from the event speakers.

“TEDx used to feel like it was an event that could only happen elsewhere, so having it in Rexburg (is) more than exciting,” said Preston Pugmire, a former speaker of TEDxRexburg.

Students from BYU-Idaho had the opportunity to participate in the organization of this event as volunteers. They mentioned how stressful organizing an event can be, but that it pays off because it will be beneficial for the community.

“The greatness of having such an event like TEDx in Rexburg is that in benefits students even before the actual event,” said Ward Hicks, a faculty from the Communication Department at BYU-I. “Some of my students from the Event Management class are gaining valuable experience as volunteers.”

For the last couple of years, TEDxRexburg has been hosted on an annual basis. Due to external circumstances, the last event was held more than two years ago.

“Hosting TEDx in an annual basis in Rexburg has been mind-opening for the community in general. Bringing outsiders welcomes diversity of thoughts in such a small area,” said Natalia Hepworth, Miss Madison 2022 and an official TEDx board member.

“There is so much turmoil going on in the lives of many members of the community, especially students, (and) this is something that could really help bring hope back,” said Shayna Hansen, a senior studying communication and who is the project manager for TEDxRexburg. “There are good things happening, and … they all start with an idea.”

TEDxRexburg will take place tonight at 6:30pm at the Romance Theater. Tickets can be purchased online through https://tedxrexburg.com/