The best time to visit Yellowstone: Some park roads open for vehicles

By Isaac Hayes
Bison crossing a river in Yellowstone. Photo credit: Isaac Hayes

Whoa!” could be heard from a large group of people as the water from Old Faithful soars into the sky.

“That is much higher than last time,” people in the crowd exclaimed.

Versions of this scene played out all around Yellowstone National Park the first weekend in May as the park opened to motor vehicles before the summer tourist season sets in. The Hunters, a family from Rexburg, were some of the visitors enjoying the many sights.

Old Faithful
Old Faithful spews hot water high into the air. Photo credit: Tania Hunter

“It is nice to enjoy the park early in the season,” said Tania Hunter, who is manager for the BYU-Idaho financial aid verification department. “The park is much quieter this time of year compared to when the tourists come later in the summer.”

Yellowstone National Park has recently opened to cars after only being open to bicyclists for a short time. Drivers are able to commute through the park and visit popular sites such as the Old Faithful geyser and the volcanic mud pots, and also see a variety of wildlife.

“Herds of buffalo, elk, and prong horns are out and about much more now since there are not so many cars on the roads,” said Chris Hunter, a curriculum designer for BYU-Idaho. “It is also nice to pull over on the side of the road and take pictures of the animals without the usual crowds.”

More information about Yellowstone National Park can be found on its website.

Isaac Hayes
