The CDC no longer recommends masks for vaccinated Americans

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on May 13 that, per their recommendation, fully-vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or physically distance, unless required by laws and regulations.

The CDC also recommended that fully vaccinated people can refrain from COVID-19 testing following a known exposure “unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter.”

For BYU-Idaho students, this announcement may not change much. BYU-I still requires students to wear masks on campus, even if they have the vaccine.

The BYU-I website states, “Face coverings are required inside all campus buildings and outside where physical distancing cannot be achieved. For everyone’s safety, there can be no exceptions.”

BYU-I encourages students, employees and families to get the vaccine for their safety.

According to The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the recommended age for each vaccine are as follows:

Pfizer-BioNTech – 12 years and older

Moderna – 18 years and older

Johnson & Johnson – 18 years and older

The Student Health Center offers the Monderna vaccine to students and dependents 18 years and older. Students can schedule an appointment online or call 208-496-9330.

For more information about COVID-19 and the vaccine, visit the CDC website.