The Cedars Women: Flooded due to sprinkler line break

On Monday afternoon the Cedars Women, a BYU-Idaho approved housing complex, had a sprinkler line break causing a flood in the lobby. The three main entrances are closed until further notice.

Sprinklers are a preferred fire protection method in most residential and commercial buildings, reducing fire damage by an average of 60% compared to buildings without this protective measure in place. When a sprinkler line breaks, it causes significant water damage.

Blake Judy, the emergency services manager from Tobin Cleaning and Restoration, explained that the damage could’ve been worse considering the circumstances. Luckily nobody was injured from the accident.

According to Judy, a broken pipe flooded the lobby with about 75 gallons of water.

“With a different installation it could’ve maybe been prevented but it should’ve been done when the building was built” said Brady Sawyer, a worker from Tobin Cleaning and Restoration.

The dry time for the area is 3-5 days, however, the full reparation of the lobby and new installments are estimated to last 3-6 weeks.

“It’ll be a pain to walk in and out for a while,” said Sawyer, referring to the three main entrances which are blocked during repairs. Residents can go into the building through side entrances.

According to Tobin Cleaning and Restoration, repairing the building will have an estimated cost of $50,000.