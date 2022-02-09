The ‘Dos and Don’ts of First Dates’: A live Q&A event

On Thursday, Feb. 10, at 11:30 a.m. in the Taylor Chapel, there will be a live Q&A event put on by the Title IX office, the Counseling Center and the Department of Home and Family called the “Dos and Don’ts of First Dates.”

This Q&A forum is designed to help BYU-Idaho students understand the differences between healthy and unhealthy first dates, how to handle unsafe first dates, how to turn the first date into a second one and much more.

“We want to spark a campus conversation about healthy dating and including safe dating,” said Cole Ratciffle, a home and family professor and one of the panelists of this event. “We want people to know what’s normal (and) what’s not normal. There’s a lot of things that happen on first dates that are not normal, that are unhealthy, sometimes abusive, and we want people to know that actually, you might be doing this, you might be experiencing this. It’s not normal, and you don’t have to put up with it.”

Jacob Ebert, a freshman studying art, finds first dates to be nerve-wracking and scary. He thinks that the “Dos and Don’ts” event sounds like a great idea.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t necessarily realize that they’re doing certain things,” Ebert said. “So, to catch it before it happens could be really good. Or just to help them realize that that’s what’s happening and why it may not be going well.”

The panelists are prepared to field all sorts of questions, from simple tips about getting a second date to questions about sexual assault.

To students who feel they already know what a good first date looks like, Ratcliffe said, “Maybe they do, but I would be surprised if they couldn’t walk away with something.”

Questions can be asked live or submitted beforehand using this link or the QR code on the poster.