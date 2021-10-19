The English Department’s Pre-Professional conference shows endless possibilities for English majors

Every year, the BYU-Idaho English Department hosts a Pre-Professional conference to inspire and encourage students studying English to pursue their dreams and see what possibilities are available to them after graduation.

This year, the conference kicked off Wednesday night with a reading from author Lance Larsen in the Taylor Chapel. Thursday morning, Larsen spoke as the keynote speaker before attendees split into sessions covering topics such as graduate school, student teaching, getting the most from your English major, internships, and publishing. There was even a law school panel.

In the afternoon, Jeff Carr spoke in the Hinckley chapel on his experience as an English major graduate. Carr attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah, and continued his education at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, where he mastered in Russia and Eastern Europe before eventually working for the US Government in the Central Intelligence Agency where he worked as a foreign affairs analyst. He used his English degree every day as he wrote papers on foreign diplomats and warned against any potential threats.

“You have a power and a responsibility to use your power for good and tell true stories,” Carr said during his Thursday afternoon address. “That doesn’t mean don’t write fiction … but stories aren’t meant to replace facts, they’re meant to amplify facts because they touch the heart and the head, too.”

Carr now works for the Idaho State Museum in Idaho Falls as their senior director of external affairs where, again, he uses his English degree every day. He shared his story to show students that while his master’s degree in Russia and Eastern Europe was cool and unique, his English degree helped him succeed throughout his varied careers.

“English majors shouldn’t sell themselves short,” Carr said. “An English degree is the most useful degree you can get if you know how to tell the story of what you’ve studied and the incredible benefits you can offer.”

Jack Harrell, an English professor, shared what he hopes students will take away from the conference.

“One of the main things we try to convey is … helping English majors see what marketable skills they have,” Harrell said. “There’s another important thing too: the power of connecting the English major with something else like business or science. It will make them really valuable out there in the job world.”

Suzette Kunz, an English professor, shares similar hopes for English majors who attend the conference.

“The skills you learn as an English major will take you in so many directions,” Kunz said. “You shouldn’t have a limited view of where English can take you. We’ve had people from business, government, and more. We just want them to see the possibilities.”

Along with the conference sessions and guest speakers, the conference included a writing contest with five different categories: Creative nonfiction, fiction, poetry, literary analysis, and rhetorical analysis. Students submitted articles to a panel of judges consisting of professors and student volunteers who read each piece and awarded first, second and third place in each category.

This year’s contest received over 60 submissions. The winners were as follows:

Literary Analysis:

1- Sophie Miller, “The Change of the Light Brigade: The Power of Darkness”

2- Danie Clarke, “The Hero’s Downfall”

3- Jon Smart, “Howell’s Editha: A Glorious Connotation of Ignoble Facade”

Creative Nonfiction:

1- Amanda Groberg, “Thirteen”

2- Ashley Stark, “Put Your Lipstick On”

3- Stephanie Jensen, “Mary Had a Little Whale”

Poetry:

1- Truman Burgess, “When I Look at You”

2- Ashby Porter, “Masquerade”

3- Katie Pingel, “Climbing to Heaven”

Honorable Mention- Cameron Morgan, “The Orchard”

Rhetorical Analysis:

1- Sydney Taylor, “Fear”

2- Emma Johnson, “We Are Becoming Feminists”

3- Ashley Stark, “LDS Women and Education”

Fiction:

1- Truman Burgess, “The Hill”

2- Jon Smart, “Finding Light”

3- Gloria Henrichsen, “Hopeless Alliance”

Honorable Mention- Alita Monsen, “The Arena Angel”

As English majors look toward future careers, the possibilities are endless. Whether they end up working for the CIA or a thriving local business, their skills and abilities to tell powerful stories will prove a valuable asset.