The fair is in town

The Madison County Fair will run from Aug. 18-21 and will feature rodeo events, stage shows and food vendors.

Tickets cost $1 at the gate; however, on Aug. 19, admission is free with the donation of a nonperishable food item.

This year’s theme is “Learn it, Grow it, Love it,” and will include many different events.

Barrel Races

The Golden Valley Girls Rodeo Association (GVGRA) will have barrel races at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18. Admission is free with the purchase of a fair ticket at the gate.

According to GVGRA’s website, they are a non-profit, local rodeo organization dedicated to allow family and friends to compete in their favorite rodeo events inexpensively.

Horse Pullers

The Utah Horse Pullers will be featured on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Admission is free with the purchase of a fair ticket.

According to topendsports.com, “Horse pulling is a drag horse competition using one or two horses harnessed to a weighted sled. The winner is the horse that can pull the most weight over a short distance.”

Bull Wars

On Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., the Madison County Fair will feature Bull Wars. Admission to this event requires a fair ticket and costs an additional $10 per adult, $6 per child (ages 7-13) or $40 for a family of two adults and four children.

Arenacross

The Madison County Fair will host the Arenacross Nationals, involving motor-cross racing, on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Admission to this event requires a fair ticket and an additional $10 in advance or $13 at the door.

Stage Shows

Performances involving comedians, hypnotists and animal experts will be available to attend throughout the week. Each show is free with the purchase of a fair ticket.

For exact showtimes, visit madisonfairgrounds.com.

The fair will also include activities such as a bouncy house, competitions, animals and music. The Madison Fairgrounds Facebook page includes more information and detailed schedules.