The FLATS language exam: Take a test and get 12 credits

The Foreign Language Achievement Testing Services (FLATS) Exam tests students on listening, reading and writing in a foreign language. Upon passing the exam, students are awarded 12 language credits. That’s a full semester’s worth of credit.

BYU-Idaho boasts countless returned missionaries, many of whom served in foreign countries and spoke foreign languages. The exam suits these individuals perfectly, essentially giving them easy credits for information they already know.

“I took my exam for Korean, where I served, and it was a breeze,” said Zach Davis, a senior studying marketing. “I got an easy 12 credits in about an hour.”

Students can take the exam at a variety of proctored testing locations. This includes the Testing Center on campus for those who live in the Rexburg area. The entire exam is online, and computers are provided by the Testing Center. Students may take up to two and a half hours for the exam.

Zoey Reade, a Spanish-speaking returned missionary, was ecstatic when she found out about the FLATS Exam.

“I totally want to do that,” Reade said. “It would shave off an entire semester for me.”

The exam is offered through BYU, but many schools throughout the United States allow their students to take it. Credits earned through the exam can be transferred to other schools, just like normal credits earned through traditional classes.

The exam can only be taken once. Students are assigned either a pass or a fail, meaning a letter grade or percentage will not appear on their transcript. Additionally, there is no option to receive partial credit — it’s all or nothing.

There are no official study guides or practice tests offered through BYU for the exam. While the school makes no recommendation for how to study, several users on the online forum Reddit suggest using flash cards, language fluency practice tests and listening to the language through online resources.

To register for the exam, go here.