The greatest fear: Public speaking

According to a research study by Pat Ladouceur, PH.D., “People rank fear of public speaking as number one. For some people, this means a fear of speaking to large groups. For others, it means speaking to even a single person if that person has the power to evaluate you, as in a supervisor, interviewer or professor giving an oral exam.”

BYU-Idaho provides many resources to help students overcome their fear of public speaking, and even excel in that area of life.

The University offers a public speaking course as part of the communication major, although the class’s usefulness is not limited to that course of study alone.

Abigail Lovejoy, a junior studying nursing, decided to take public speaking voluntarily.

“As an extrovert, a public speaking class actually seemed like heaven to me,” Lovejoy said. “I would get the chance to meet people and interact with them on a deeper basis, as well as get out of my comfort zone with speeches. It has honestly been my favorite class and I would take it again.”

Although not everyone is an extrovert, there are other benefits to public speaking beyond flirting with the second greatest human fear, death.

“Public speaking taught me how to speak clearly and boldly in front of others,” Lovejoy said. “I believe that it will increase my ability to communicate in relationships. It will also help me to advocate for myself and my patients in my future profession.”

The school also provides help for students with a variety of public speaking situations at the Presentation Practice Center.

Lacy Wray, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, works as a public speaking tutor at the PPC in the David O. McKay Library.

“We provide help with speaking of any sort through all the stages,” Wray said. “If you need help brainstorming, outlining, practicing, we help with all of those things. Anything that’s like talking in a group, or interpersonal skills, we do that too. We help with visual aids, body language, just presenting effectively and everything that goes with that.”

The PPC has walk in hours from 3-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“You can schedule a tutoring appointment on I-Plan,” Wray said. “Students can sign up through the tutoring tab on I-Plan.”