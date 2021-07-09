The Grounds Music Festival: A celebration of Rexburg’s music scene

The Grounds Music Festival will host a variety of talented musicians on Saturday at the Madison County Fairgrounds.

Artists from Rexburg and Utah are set to perform live at the Madison County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are for sale online at TheBasementRexburg.com for $20 and $25 at the door. Music groups such as Poor Sports, RALLY, Melancholy Club and much more are scheduled to perform throughout the day.

Riley Bode, a senior studying dance and the head organizer for The Grounds Music Festival, said that she put this together to give people something to really let loose at.

“This year has sucked for everyone because of COVID-19,” Bode said. ” I wanted to put something together that showed people there is more to do in Rexburg if you know where to look.”

Bode is also the manager for The Basement, Rexburg’s premier live music venue where she organizes concerts, open mic nights and more throughout the week.

“A lot of people haven’t even heard of The Basement,” Bode said. “Many of these artists playing at The Grounds have done a show at The Basement.”

Bode said that she wants people to walk away from this event with a greater appreciation for the different stores and artists in Rexburg.

“My hope is that you will find at least one new song or group you feel loyalty to after this festival,” Bode said. “There is so much talent in Rexburg that has yet to be discovered.

Marcus Boyle, a Rexburg resident and aspiring musician, intends to attend The Grounds.

“Man, I am pumped to go to this,” Boyle said. “Maybe I will meet people I can collab with on music.”

While The Grounds currently has no sponsors, Bode and her team have gotten everything from vendors and artists all by themselves.

“This is our first time doing this,” Bode said. “We are really counting on ticket sales to pay our artists. This is either going to be a disaster or a success but either way, we are ready for Saturday.”