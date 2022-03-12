Home News The Heart of Idaho Century Ride returns
News

The Heart of Idaho Century Ride returns

By Exauce Ondongo
Route to Grand Tetons Photo credit: Exauce Ondongo

The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho and Idaho Falls School District 91 Education Foundation will partner with the 11th annual Heart of Idaho Century Ride in Idaho Falls, this Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The ride will follow the Snake River south of Idaho Falls, through a scenic view of Idaho’s farmlands and the Teton mountains.

The event will have the option of 25, 62 or 100-mile distances. The ride will begin at Snake River Landing, and along each route will be fully stocked rest stops with ride support.

“The ride is to support a healthy lifestyle for the community and encourage families to find peace in their bodies,” said Keith Langmore, a student at BYU-Idaho studying exercise physiology.

Registration will include feed zones, post-ride BBQ and prize drawings. Any cyclists under 16 years old must have an adult with them. Payment will be required for each participant.

Registration Fees:

— Bone Hill 100: $70.

— 100 Mile Ride: $70.

— 100K (62 mile): $70.

— 25 Mile Ride: $45.

— 25 Mile Ride Family Package: $120 (2 adults, 2 kids, $25 for each additional child).

An adult must accompany cyclists under 16 years of age. An entry form and payment are required for every participant.

