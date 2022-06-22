The Interdisciplinary Student Success Council: Creating a community

The Office of Interdisciplinary Studies is on a mission to create a community for students who feel out of place. The Interdisciplinary Student Success Council was created last semester to help create and foster this community.

“The student success council comes together and we talk to our classmates … we check with them,” said Angela Talley, a council member and junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies. “We then bring that back to the council, and we talk about it.”

The council meets with the head of the department, Dean Kevin Brower, and his team. They discuss student needs, events and forums. In these meetings, their goal is to find ways they can create a community for the interdisciplinary studies students.

“It can be so difficult,” Talley said. “I am in the English Department, the Communication Department and the Science Department. Because of my degree, it’s so hard to find — ‘Where am I?'”

With this difficulty in mind, the Interdisciplinary Student Success Council helps to create events and other activities that will cultivate a community for the interdisciplinary students.

This is the second semester the Interdisciplinary Student Success Council has been in place. Both the dean and students have been able to learn from each other.

“I’ve seen a lot of change … that’s valuable,” Brower said. “Having that experience brings some wisdom and yet, it also brings with it some hesitancy to keep trying new things. It’s wonderful to have the students because they’re not burdened by that,” Brower said.

Although the council was created last semester, interdisciplinary students are becoming more involved with the events for this semester and the semesters to come.

“We want to create the Interdisciplinary Department to be a very wholesome environment and celebratory,” Talley said.

To learn more about interdisciplinary studies, you can visit their website here.