Home Campus The Interdisciplinary Student Success Council: Creating a community
Campus

The Interdisciplinary Student Success Council: Creating a community

By Cinthia Rodas
0
103
Student success council with the dean of Interdisciplinary Studies, Kevin Brower (far right). Photo credit: Cinthia Rodas

The Office of Interdisciplinary Studies is on a mission to create a community for students who feel out of place. The Interdisciplinary Student Success Council was created last semester to help create and foster this community.

“The student success council comes together and we talk to our classmates … we check with them,” said Angela Talley, a council member and junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies. “We then bring that back to the council, and we talk about it.”

The council meets with the head of the department, Dean Kevin Brower, and his team. They discuss student needs, events and forums. In these meetings, their goal is to find ways they can create a community for the interdisciplinary studies students.

“It can be so difficult,” Talley said. “I am in the English Department, the Communication Department and the Science Department. Because of my degree, it’s so hard to find — ‘Where am I?'”

With this difficulty in mind, the Interdisciplinary Student Success Council helps to create events and other activities that will cultivate a community for the interdisciplinary students.

Students leaving June 9 forum
Students leaving June 9 forum. Photo credit: Cinthia Rodas

This is the second semester the Interdisciplinary Student Success Council has been in place. Both the dean and students have been able to learn from each other.

“I’ve seen a lot of change … that’s valuable,” Brower said. “Having that experience brings some wisdom and yet, it also brings with it some hesitancy to keep trying new things. It’s wonderful to have the students because they’re not burdened by that,” Brower said.

Although the council was created last semester, interdisciplinary students are becoming more involved with the events for this semester and the semesters to come.

“We want to create the Interdisciplinary Department to be a very wholesome environment and celebratory,” Talley said.

To learn more about interdisciplinary studies, you can visit their website here.

Previous articleThe hunt for formula: Enduring the baby formula shortage
Next articlePolice Log: Boot removal and stolen snacks
Cinthia Rodas
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

BYU-Idaho Fitness Adventure Race taking place June 25

Dylan Dueker - 0
The first ever Fitness Adventure Race features a team competition spanning all across campus.
Read more
Campus

BYU-I football: Wolverines eliminated from playoffs and Vikings return to winning form

John Payne - 0
Week 5 of BYU-I's football league saw the final games before playoffs begin.
Read more
Campus

Political Affairs Society to host forum on Islam and terrorism misconceptions

Abby Jorgensen - 0
The Political Affairs Society welcomes experts Trent Rose and Scott Woodward to their next meeting.
Read more

Most Popular

Summer is in full swing at the Romance Theater

News Grace Angus - 0
The Romance Theater kicked off summer with an extended play cinema showing of "The Sandlot."
Read more

Police Log: Boot removal and stolen snacks

Projects John Payne - 0
The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
Read more

The Interdisciplinary Student Success Council: Creating a community

Campus Cinthia Rodas - 0
A behind-the-scenes look into the Office of Interdisciplinary Studies
Read more

The hunt for formula: Enduring the baby formula shortage

Features Krysyan Edler - 0
BYU-Idaho students and Rexburg residents struggle to find baby formula amidst nationwide shortage.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Summer is in full swing at the Romance Theater

    News Grace Angus - 0
    The Romance Theater kicked off summer with an extended play cinema showing of "The Sandlot."
    Read more

    Police Log: Boot removal and stolen snacks

    Projects John Payne - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    The Interdisciplinary Student Success Council: Creating a community

    Campus Cinthia Rodas - 0
    A behind-the-scenes look into the Office of Interdisciplinary Studies
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Summer is in full swing at the Romance Theater

    News Grace Angus - 0
    The Romance Theater kicked off summer with an extended play cinema showing of "The Sandlot."
    Read more

    Police Log: Boot removal and stolen snacks

    Projects John Payne - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    The Interdisciplinary Student Success Council: Creating a community

    Campus Cinthia Rodas - 0
    A behind-the-scenes look into the Office of Interdisciplinary Studies
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv