The internship office can help

Most college students complete some sort of internship, and BYU-Idaho students are no exception. Depending on a student’s major, internships can even be required to graduate.

“There are many people that are available to help with any given major, especially the majors where an internship is required, such as business and communication,” said Sierra Fife, a senior majoring in professional studies and an employee for the Career Services Office.

Students can do as many internships as they please, but only one of them has to count toward graduation, and that’s where the BYU-I Internship and Career Services can help.

The Internship and Career Services is located in the Hyrum Manwaring Center. It is granting access to many opportunities and programs for people to find internships.

The BYU-I Internship and Career Services website defines an internship as something “to help you prepare for your career by providing relevant work experience, to apply skills and knowledge learned in your coursework, and to gain exposure to jobs within your industry.”

One of those programs is called Handshake. Handshake prides itself on being the no. 1 way college graduates can find a job or internship.

“80% of our students find their internships through Handshake,” said Julienne Schmickrath, a freshman studying art, who works at the Career Center.

Another program that can be used by BYU-I students is BYU-I Connect. This program is similar to LinkedIn, but with a twist: Everyone on there has graduated from a school sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“It’s a program full of super awesome people who are willing to mentor you and are always willing to give advice,” Schmickrath said. “You can definitely meet some awesome mentors and people through that program.”

The Internship and Career Services is here to help any student who is looking for an internship. It can help with setting up profiles for Handshake, and it connects with businesses all over the world in order to find internship opportunities for BYU-I students.