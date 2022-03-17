Home News The Legacy Flight Museum: Rexburg's hidden gem
The Legacy Flight Museum: Rexburg’s hidden gem

By Tessa Bagley
The museum features several WWII aircrafts Photo credit: Courtesy of the Legacy Flight Museum

John Bagley, owner of the Legacy Flight Museum, will recount his near-death flight experience for anyone who asks.

“The engine quit,” said Bagley. “It’s 4:10 in the afternoon and highway 20 is loaded going both directions. I headed for the freeway so I didn’t go into a subdivision and I lined up on the median. I landed between the two roads and it cartwheeled.”

Through a feat of superb piloting, Bagley was able to walk away from the crash and rebuild the famous “Mormon Mustang” he was flying in at the time.

Though museum goers aren’t in for the same in-flight experience, visitors can immerse themselves in aviation history and war memorabilia.

All but one of the aircrafts are fully operational
All but one of the aircrafts are fully operational Photo credit: Tessa Bagley

The Legacy Flight Museum has been a staple to the community since its opening in 2006.

Located at 400 Airport Road, it’s currently open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From Memorial day to Labor day, it’s open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Entry for adults is $8, however, college students can get in for $6.

According to the website, the goal of the museum is to, “Give guests the opportunity to see up close and personal some of the aircraft that United States Military Veterans flew as they served our country and provided us with the freedoms that we enjoy today.”

The museum boasts over a dozen planes, with all but one being completely operational.

Last summer, Bagley purchased the Caribou, a cargo aircraft built in 1961. It is the newest addition to the museum, and the largest, weighing in at around 28,000 pounds.

The museum's newest plane, the Caribou, was built in 1961.
The museum's newest plane, the Caribou, was built in 1961. Photo credit: Photo Courtesy of Legacy Flight Museum

The serial number for the plane is 2, meaning it is the oldest existing Caribou in the world today. Serial number 1 no longer exists.

The Caribou’s were used in Vietnam and often loaded to maximum capacity with supplies for soldiers. Volunteers for the museum are currently working to repair the Caribou to its former glory and it is sure to take the skies again soon.

Guests can take their time walking around the planes, old cars and even a helicopter.

The second floor is packed with over a dozen authentic military uniforms, countless artifacts and a wall of weaponry.

The second floor features several uniforms ranging from the Civil War to the Vietnam War
The second floor features several uniforms ranging from the Civil War to the Vietnam War Photo credit: Tessa Bagley

Visitors of all ages can find interest in what the museum has to offer. One such visitor was Alex Williams, a junior studying business finance at BYU-Idaho.

“If I could describe the flight museum in one word, it would be informative,” Williams said. “I was surprised by the amount of things they have on display there. If you like history, it’s the place to go.”

For a more in-depth look at the museum, check out the Instagram here.

Tessa Bagley
