The life of a Ukrainian student

Maryna Quinones was born in 2002 in Lipovets, Ukraine. In Ukraine, she had a very busy childhood.

“I did dance and theater, so I was involved in music,” Quinones said.

Quinones is fluent in three languages: Ukrainian, Russian and English. She learned English from her father after being taught some of the language by international missionaries.

She grew up close with her family and extended family. Her extended family lived in the same region of Ukraine as her.

“My dad joined the Church first, where the missionaries helped him learn English,” Quinones said. “In 2013, my mom was baptized.”

When Quinones was 11 years old, she moved to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. In Kyiv, Quinones was converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by missionaries.

Maryna was in primary when she met with the missionaries. They came to her house often. Maryna was baptized a few months later on November 2nd, 2013. Quinones was baptized a few months after her mother and started attending church regularly.

"I loved going to church; that is where I made most of my friends," Quinones said.

Quinones came to the United States when she was 12 years old. She married Ben Quinones in December 2021. Ben and Maryna Quinones are currently sophomores attending BYU-Idaho. A month after they got married, her family moved back to the region of Lviv, Ukraine.

On Feb. 24, Quinones woke up to a text from her mother at 5:30 a.m. in the morning saying that a war had started.

“I found out about the war the day of,” Quinones said. “My family is safe in the region of Lviv. It is very protected. They are close to the border of Poland. War has not affected them physically there.”

Russia invading Ukraine has been going on many weeks.

“Weeks ago, my priorities changed,” Quinones stated.

Quinones’ typical morning routine consisted of dropping off her husband at school. Then, she would complete her homework and take care of household responsibilities.

Since then, Quinones’ priorities have changed to taking her husband to school, listening to the news then patiently waiting for her family to wake up so she can give them a call. There is a nine-hour difference between Lviv and Rexburg Idaho.

“As a comparison, my priority level has dropped to calling them every day and ensuring they are safe,” Quinones said. “This war has forced me to reevaluate my priorities. With all my family in Ukraine, my values have changed.”

There are not many things Maryna can do to help her family.

“I am emotional support to my family because I am unable to help them financially,” Quinones said. “I am able to help them in prayer.”

There are many ways to help those affected by the War in Ukraine like sending prayers or donating food, clothing or medical supplies to help their living conditions.

Many Ukrainians are living in subway tunnels, bunkers and basements with very limited supplies.

“Spread information to the nations,” said Marsha Parkhomenko, a Ukrainian student attending BYU-I. “Support Ukrainian forces,”

Parkhomenko’s family is currently living in Kviv.

“I need to go back and fight; I will die for my country,” Parkhomenko said. “My life does not matter if I can make them free. That is the Ukrainian spirit for you.”

For more information about how to donate to Ukraine, live updates, self education, the history of Ukraine as well as how to find true sources or receive live updates and education on the history of Ukraine and where to find true sources, visit this link.