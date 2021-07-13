Home Campus The more you grow: A deeper look into the Benson Building's Bloom...
The more you grow: A deeper look into the Benson Building’s Bloom Room

By Olivia Burr
An example of what the Bloom Room has to offer for those interested in buying arrangements. Photo credit: Olivia Burr

What’s the sweetest-smelling room on campus? The answer is easy: BYU-Idaho’s Bloom Room. It’s every flower lover’s dream, with roses, lilies and delphinium galore.

Located in the Ezra Taft Benson Building, room 144, the Bloom Room is open to students and people from the community on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will fit most of your floral needs at an affordable cost.

According to the BYU-I Plant Shop page, “Products and services include: cut flowers, wraps, custom designs, event pieces, prom and more.”

While the Applied Plant Science Department manages the shop, students in the Flower Center class make all the arrangements. Whatever profit the shop makes goes right back into the program to help students reach their horticulture goals.

“It’s so rewarding to be able to work with something so beautiful but also bring other people happiness through the big moments in their lives,” said Rachel Cook, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies. “Like giving someone flowers for their wife or being there for their wedding day or even funerals. There’s something beautiful about being there for the grim moments and for those really important occasions.”

Students in the Bloom Room use the class to practice their flower arrangement skills for events and gain retail experience while earning school credit.

The flowers for their arrangements come from various locations, including local wholesalers, local growers and even right here in the campus greenhouses or outdoor fields.

“Horticulture has a lot of different aspects to it,” said Kaela Brown, a senior studying horticulture. “Floristry, agriculture, greenhouse production, landscaping, interiorscaping; there’s a lot. So when you major in horticulture, you’re majoring in everything ‘plant!'”

From flowers to vases, here's what's featured in the Bloom Room.
From flowers to vases, here's what's featured in the Bloom Room. Photo credit: Olivia Burr

The Bloom Room gives students in the class the chance to prepare big arrangements for occasions such as BYU-I’s weekly devotional, graduation and other large campus events.

“That’s a big opportunity with what we do,” Cook said. “People can experiment with different styles.”

Currently, the shop is run as a self-checkout store in the Benson Building, except for its custom arrangements. They hope to open up the “Flower Bus” outside the Hyrum Manwaring Center every Friday during the first month of Fall Semester 2021 to sell additional flowers and bouquets.

Sales, events and all other Bloom Room news can be found on its very active Instagram page.

Olivia Burr
