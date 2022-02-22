The National Collegiate Landscape Competition: Preseason

Every year, horticulture students from BYU-Idaho prepare and participate in the National Collegiate Landscape Competition (NCLC). This year the event will be held March 16-19 at North Carolina State State University.

During the NCLC, participants showcase skills they have prepared as they compete against other schools around the nation and are judged by potential employers and scholarship funders.

The competition was created in 1977 by Mississippi State, Michigan State and Ohio State when they wanted to have their landscape and horticulture students compete and test their skills. Since then, the program has grown from 200 students to over 800 students.

The NCLC is “an annual competition and networking event for students enrolled in horticulture programs at two and four-year colleges and universities from across the country,” according to the website of the competition’s host, the National Association of Landscape Professionals. It goes on to state that NCLC is the “largest landscape industry career development event in the nation.”

The focus of the NCLC allows students to prepare to kickstart their careers in horticulture in a variety of ways. The final performance of the students involves showcasing the real-life skills they have learned in school. It gives them the opportunity to test skills needed in the workforce after graduation.

This event “propels the hands-on side of our curriculum,” said Reese Nelson, the leading professor of the Horticulture 350 class required to participate in the competition.

Because of the wide-reaching popularity of this program, the NCLC has become a hot spot for networking. Job, internship and scholarship scouts from around the country come to judge the events.

“Employers come and check out our students and make hiring decisions,” Nelson said. “There are many times students get job opportunities on the spot.”

Several students from BYU-I have chosen to jump on this opportunity. Maddie Frost, a senior studying horticulture with an emphasis in plant production, has competed in the competition once before and plans on competing this year in the Woody Ornamental Plant Identification, Plant Problem Diagnosis, and Sales Presentation events.

These three events all require extensive preparation for Frost. She has to know the scientific and common names of plants and their correct spelling, be able to identify plants from sight, know the pests and diseases common for different plants and be an effective salesman and public speaker.

“I am really excited for the competition, and I am really enjoying the opportunity for such focused study on subjects that I have previously taken classes for,” Frost said. “I am hoping to walk away at the top of my events, having prepared well and given it my best efforts. I think more than winning, however, I want to walk away knowing that I did the best I could and that I prepared as well as I could.”

Ana Nunez, a student studying horticulture with a minor in home design, is participating in the competition for the first time. She is taking part in the Human Resources and 3D Modeling portions. She has to study possible scenarios presented in HR and come up with possible solutions. She also practices her self-taught 3D skills by learning and utilizing associated tools.

“I want to take this as an opportunity to enjoy it and have fun and put myself out there,” Nunez said. “I am hoping to learn more about the companies and different tools that are out there to become a successful horticulturist.”

Sierra Gorder, a sophomore, is also participating in the competition for the first time. Her events include Interior Plant Identification and Landscape Plant Installation Plant Install. She has to be able to identify house plants by their scientific and common names by memorization and she has to be able to design and calculate the space for a landscape and execute a successful plant layout.

“I’m nervous … but I’m feeling like we can still make it and we’ll be really good,” Gorder said. “I feel like we have enough time that if we really push for it and work for it, we’ll be okay. I’m really excited to test my knowledge … I am also just excited to be traveling with all these cool people.”