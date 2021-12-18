The other side of the door: What a summer of sales looks like

Knocking on over one hundred doors, attending morning performance trainings, personal growth and “winning the day” are a few ingredients that make up the summer of a door-to-door salesman.

Before flying across the country to sell pest control, solar panels or even home insulation on a whim, potential sales representatives are interviewed and recruited by company recruiting managers. After the rigorous recruiting months, new and seasoned sales representatives travel to their assigned branch location and spend April to August, a typical summer sales timeframe, routinely making enough money to get through a school year without working through classes.

The weekly schedule entails training meetings starting anytime before 10 a.m., knocking doors and closing sales deals and contracts until dark, and returning home to review the day and get some rest for the next workday. Represenatives work Monday through Saturday generally taking all Sundays as a day off.

With a schedule as diligent as a door-to-door salesman’s, sales representatives who work the whole summer attend all trainings, apply new skills and work hard every day, go home with a modest amount of money to pay college tuition, housing, family demands and personal wants and needs.

“I’ve done pest control sales for four years,” said Curtis Reece, a senior studying healthcare administration. “Sales has taught me what work environment I want in the future, and the mentors I have really motivate me to prepare for the future.”

He further explained that even more important than the personal growth benefits, was the benefit of being financially stable through the college years.

“Most importantly, I’ve made the money to provide for myself and my wife to live comfortably in the off times during school,” Reece said.

He has spent the last few years working in San Antonio, Texas.

Each sale made throughout the summer earns a salesman a certain percentage in profit decided between the salesman and their manager in the preseason. Along with the profit made, sales representatives also develop skills in other areas of personal growth.

“I like knocking doors because you meet so many cool people and you have the opportunity to practice sales and communications skills,” said Aaron Buchwald, a sophomore studying business management.

Buchwald has spent the last two summers working as both a technician and a sales representative for a pest control company. Buchwald spent his most recent sales summer in California.

People of all ages and backgrounds can become door-to-door sales representatives.

Savannah Acton, a junior, was one of the few female sales representatives in her pest control company in central Florida.

“I definitely feel empowered from sales,” Acton said. “I cannot imagine who I would be without the experiences I’ve had through sales.”

Acton has sold for a few years in a row now and is already one of the top female sales representatives in her company. She explained multiple points of growth where she has personally been strengthened through summer sales.

“It has made me resilient, disciplined, emotionally strong and independent,” she said.