The power of pipes

By Grady Ellsworth
Bro. Kerr At the Recital Photo credit: Grady Ellsworth

On May 18, the faculty organ recital under the direction of Daniel Kerr, director of organ studies, was live-streamed from the Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall.

The recital consisted of several pieces performed by Kerr, intended primarily for music majors emphasizing in organ performance in preparation for the student organ recital on May 25, but all were invited to watch the live stream.

The recital featured music from Johann Sebastian Bach, Maurice Duruflé and Dietrich Buxtehude, but they were lesser known pieces for most audience members.

“It was music that was a little more rarely heard for the organ,” Kerr said. “The music came from composers that organists know, but the pieces were a little off track.”

While the music performed at the recital was neither familiar nor expected, those who attended were still pleasantly surprised by what they heard.

“I was honestly expecting a lot of prelude music that you’d find at a sacrament meeting,” said Jeff Reynolds, a junior studying animal science. “Although the organ music isn’t something I’m familiar with, it was still really enjoyable.”

The purpose of this recital was for music majors and others participating in the student organ recital to understand exactly how organ recitals should be carried out. Although the recital was live-streamed, Kerr’s students were able to attend the concert in-person from the Barrus Concert Hall.

“I was basically modeling for students how a recital works,” Kerr said. “It was a part of my professional development and to the benefit of anyone else that wanted to tune in.”

The student organ recital was live-streamed on May 25 and featured various students who were mainly music majors focusing on organ performance. For inquiries about participating in future recitals or any other questions, contact Kerr.

Grady Ellsworth
