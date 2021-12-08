BYU-Idaho’s dating scene has been said to be bland and repetitive by several students. While there are great people to meet all over campus, it seems that the dating scene has fallen into a rut.

“You just always seem to find yourself sitting around in someone’s living room with nothing to do,” said Max Laubaugh, a freshman studying exercise physiology.

It could just be a result of inactivity among the students or maybe Rexburg lacks a satisfactory number of activities. A student-founded business saw this as an issue and created a product they believe could be the solution.

Remember When sells cards with date ideas on them as well as books to record the dates you go on. The cards come in packs for both single and group dates along with seasonal packs for each holiday. Each card has a description of the date along with the materials needed, estimated cost and the time of day it would be best at.

“It’s a convenience to help people find unique and memorable activities in Rexburg,” said Jakob Blomfield, a junior studying business marketing. “People just struggle to find things to do.”

According to Remember When’s Instagram, its mission statement is to “provide fun, convenient and memorable adventures for anyone bold enough to create connections.”

The ideas are designed to fit both married couples and first dates alike all as part of their goal to become “The Rexburg Boredom Cure.”

“I did need date ideas, honestly,” said Nicholas Andres, a sophomore studying business marketing. “I feel like I ask my girlfriend out, but I never know what to actually do. I thought it was kind of a good idea. If they can have pre-made ideas, I’m down for that.”

Remember When launched alongside the other Integrated Business Core projects in early October. More information can be found on their company website.