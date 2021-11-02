The Rock Gym goes black

In a quiet business district, far from any home, lies a building filled with darkness. Stepping into the dark, the visitor sees faint lights glimmering in the distance and hears “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars playing over surround sound.

On Oct. 29, The Rock Gym in Rexburg held an all-lights-out event. Around 500 people came throughout the night to experience the first blackout event.

Families and rock climbing enthusiasts came from all over to participate in rock climbing with only a headlight and glow sticks to see.

“We love rock climbing as a family,” said Chris Bagley, Rexburg resident. “Our favorite place to rock climb is in the Tetons and here.”

Right beside the rock-climbing wall, back-to-back scary movies were playing. Employees offered free popcorn to everyone and encouraged others to either watch the movies or watch others climb.

“We will be making this an annual event,” said Lydia Bowman, a senior studying communication. “We also will be having monthly events. Next month, we will be having a bouldering contest.”

For more information on the event or future events, you can go to The Rock Gym’s website or Instagram page.