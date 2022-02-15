Home Uncategorized The Romance Theater features "The Shop Around the Corner"
Uncategorized

The Romance Theater features “The Shop Around the Corner”

By Grace Angus
0
114
A movie-goer eats her popcorn while she waits for the movie to start Photo credit: Grace Angus

The Romance Theater featured “The Shop Around the Corner” on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. and will feature “You’ve Got Mail” on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

“Since ‘You’ve Got Mail’ is a remake of the premise of ‘The Shop Around the Corner’ we thought it would be fun to showcase those movies together,” said Jed Platt, director of Rexburg Cultural Arts. “People can watch them back to back, compare storylines and choose their favorite version.”

“The Shop Around the Corner” is a 1940 romance starring James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan.

According to IMDb, the story follows “Two employees at a gift shop (who) can barely stand each other, without realizing that they are falling in love through the post as each other’s anonymous pen pal.”

“You’ve Got Mail” is a 1998 romance starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. The story follows two rival store owners who fall in love through email as each other’s anonymous pen pal.

“I grew up watching ‘The Shop Around the Corner’ with my grandparents,” said Alliya Dodson, a sophomore studying sociology. “My grandpa was always super into movies. There’s another version of it with Judy Garland, so I’ve watched that one too. And then five or 10 years later, I found ‘You’ve Got Mail.’ I just really love the storyline. I’ve seen almost every version of it, and it’s my absolute favorite. I really enjoy the movies.”

Tickets for “You’ve Got Mail” are $4 and will be available for purchase at the door.

More information can be found on the Rexburg Arts website.

Grace Angus
