The Romance Theater features ‘You’ve Got Mail’ for Valentine’s Day throwback

By Grace Angus
The theater marquee displaying "You've Got Mail" Photo credit: Grace Angus

The Romance Theater hosted their second throwback movie this month by featuring “You’ve Got Mail” on Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

The 1998 romance stars Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, who portray two rival store owners who fall in love through email as each other’s anonymous pen pal.

“You’ve Got Mail” is a remake of the 1940 romance “The Shop Around the Corner,” which was featured at the Romance Theater on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Jed Platt, the director of Rexburg Cultural Arts, showed both movies with the hopes that people watch them back to back and compare storylines.

Among the patrons was Alliya Dodson, a sophomore studying sociology, who attended Thursday’s showing of “The Shop Around the Corner.”

“I like that ‘You’ve Got Mail’ stayed true to the original storyline, even though it’s still pretty old, technology-wise,” Dodson said. “I hadn’t seen the movies one right after the other before, and that was really cool. It was nice to just get immersed in that storyline again. I still like ‘The Shop Around the Corner’ more, but I think it really just depends on my mood. I grew up watching older movies with my grandparents, so that’s my vibe.”

Members of the audience included home evening groups, “Galentine’s Day” friends, and couples celebrating the holiday.

“My girlfriend and I were able to have a fun date for Valentine’s Day, and because the Romance Theater is so cheap, we were able to ball on a budget,” said Scott Cannegieter, a sophomore studying marketing. “It was a wonderful way to not spend too much money on my girlfriend.”

More information can be found on the Rexburg Arts website.

Grace Angus
