The Romance Theater kicks off Throwback Thursday with "Somewhere in Time"
The Romance Theater kicks off Throwback Thursday with “Somewhere in Time”

By Grace Angus
The Romance Theater Photo credit: Grace Angus

On Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. the Romance Theater hosted the first night of Throwback Thursday featuring the movie “Somewhere in Time.”

“We love The Romance,” said Jed Platt, director of Rexburg Cultural Arts. “Now 105 years-old, the high-style historic theater has long been a place to both make and reminisce fond memories. When people enter the renovated lobby and start looking around, they begin to recall earlier experiences in this space. I enjoy hearing their stories; experiences with movies they have seen here, and I’ve been keeping a mental list. Throwback Thursdays will feature movies people remember seeing at the Romance and want to experience again.”

“Somewhere in Time” is a time-traveling romance starring Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour.

Donella Willis, the finance manager for the Rexburg cultural arts department, recommended the film.

“Jed asked me what movie I remember seeing when I was here at Ricks in 1978 to ’81,” Willis said. “I remember walking to the theater with my date and watching ‘Somewhere in Time.'”

The Romance Theater hopes Throwback Thursday will become a regular event, showing movies of all genres. Movies will be selected by public recommendations sent to the email arts@rexburg.org.

“We intentionally didn’t call this a classic film series, since the movies aren’t necessarily considered to be cinematic classics, although we will be bringing in some of those titles, too,” said Platt. “Mostly they will be fond favorites that come to us by request, movies you want to enjoy again on the big screen, with a big bucket of popcorn of course!”

More information can be found on the Rexburg Arts website.

Grace Angus
