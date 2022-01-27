The Romance Theater launches the first night of “The Artist’s Way”

On Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. the Romance Theater hosted its first night of “The Artist’s Way” creative cluster. Individuals throughout Rexburg gathered to discuss the first chapter of the creativity workbook “The Artist’s Way” by Julia Cameron.

The creative cluster, which is an informal gathering of creative individuals, met for the first night of the free 12 week program to discuss the introduction: recovering a sense of safety.

According to the book, “If you are creatively blocked — and I believe all of us are to some extent — it is possible, even probable, that you can learn to create more freely through your willing use of the tools this book provides.”

“The Artist’s Way” is meant to help people discover what is blocking their creativity and then assist them in their creative recovery.

“We get caught up in thinking, ‘Oh, how is someone else going to perceive this?’ ‘How is someone else going to interpret my art? Are they going to misjudge it?'” said Caleb Barzee, the head of the creative cluster. “I think that is what we want to manipulate and change. Just bring back that sense of safety. Instead of having this heavy sense of ‘Oh, well it’s just not good enough to display’ and ‘Why would I even want to create? Everyone else is so much better at it than me,’ I think we just want to brush that aside and let our creativity start to come out.”

Joining the group was Hannah Stott, a senior studying history, who read the book last year.

“It’s life changing,” said Stott. “I learned so much more about myself going through this book. Honestly it has been so freeing. Even my husband was like ‘You’re just so much happier.’ There’s just things I was able to work through and heal on and learn about myself.”

Anyone is welcome to join the creative cluster. Members of the group consisted of a retiree looking for a new hobby, a successful artist trying to perfect her craft, and a mother searching for her reconnection with art.

According to the book, “I have seen blocked painters paint, broken poets speak in tongues, halt and maimed writers racing through final drafts. I have come to not only believe but know: No matter what your age or your life path, whether making art is your career or your hobby or your dream, it is not too late or too egotistical or too selfish or too silly to work on your creativity.”

