The Roost to convert to community housing

By Matthew Mcpherson
The Roost housing complex. Photo credit: Matthew Mcpherson

The Roost, an approved student housing complex for single men and women at BYU-Idaho, has been sold and will be changed to community housing starting in Fall 2022.

The complex will no longer house single students, and each unit will be sold as individual condominiums.

According to its website, the complex currently houses over 150 male and female students. These students will be looking for a new place to live come fall semester. Management at The Roost has been working with its current tenants and other approved housing complexes in the area to assure that students will have a place to live in Fall 2022.

“We don’t want to displace students; we’ve given them plenty of notice,” said Samuel Thomas, the current complex manager. “We are going to honor their contracts through the rest of the semester.”

The Roost is being changed to community housing as an effort to make more housing available to married students and community members.

“First and foremost, our target demographic is married couples,” said Ayden Rennaker, a local real estate agent and employees of Icehouse Property Management, which has purchased The Roost. “I want all the units to be owner-occupied, which there’s something about owning the place you live that gives a sense of stability and pride.”

According to Rennaker, housing prices right now are astronomical. There is a shortage of housing, especially for newly married couples and first-time homebuyers.

Starting in August, condominium units at The Roost will be sold for $220,000, and an average monthly payment is expected to be $1,200-$1,400 a month.

