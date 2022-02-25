The secrets to parking in Rexburg

BYU-Idaho students feel the frustrations of parking. There is never enough.

Many who own a car in Rexburg, and even those who do not, know how difficult it is to obtain a parking pass of any kind. Owners also know the financial consequences and risks of parking without one.

Vehicles that are parked without a parking pass run the risk of several unpleasant ramifications. These vary from pricey parking tickets to towing to the ultimate tragedy that some are all too familiar with: the infamous boot.

BYU-I student Gage Campbell, a sophomore studying virtual design and construction, has been booted twice already this semester.

“Almost all the complexes around here boot at midnight,” Campbell said. “I was visiting friends and walked to my car at 12:03 a.m. and there was a boot on my tire. I was not happy. It cost $73 to have the boot removed.”

Housing complexes in town have limited visitor parking. Most visitor parking is only two hours. This makes things difficult when students wish to visit friends at different complexes.

One of the bigger approved housing complexes for BYU-I students, Northpoint, has a six-story parking garage for residents.

“We have 1,024 residents and 389 parking spots,” said Kaitlyn, from Northpoint management. “We have diligently looked into solutions to have more parking for our residents, but have been unsuccessful.”

This means that more than half of the residents are unable to get parking at the complex.

Northpoint resident Charlotte Peterson, a senior studying Spanish education, described her frustration of not being able to park at the complex she lives at.

“If I am going to be attending school here so far away from my home, I will be bringing my car,” Peterson said.

Peterson is paying monthly for her car.

“What is the point of having a car, paying for it, and just letting it sit parked at home 1,000 miles away,” Peterson said.

Peterson expressed that she is grateful to have an overnight parking space, but just wishes that she did not have to walk over a mile to the long term lot every time.

Like Peterson, lots of students have strong opinions and wish that parking could look different.

Winter is the most challenging semester for parking. This is because of Rexburg city ordinance #1030 which, “Prohibits overnight parking on ALL streets within the city limits from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. from December 15th to March 1st.”

The reason and logic are fair and valid. However, this does not mean it is favorable in many students’ opinions. The cold weather and icy sidewalks don’t encourage students to walk everywhere they go.

Students also expressed concerns that plowed snow takes up a solid amount of what could be available parking spaces.

“Me, my sister and numerous friends have spent hours talking over how parking could be better,” said Hannah Archer, a freshman studying history.

Archer, who does not currently have a car, can secondhand feel the anxiety and stress of trying to find somewhere to park.

“A campus parking garage or even another overnight lot would eliminate a lot of stress for students,” Archer said.

Other students might have similar thoughts on the situation. However, how practical would that solution be?

Parking on campus is simple if you understand the maps and are lucky enough to have a parking pass. Parking tickets distributed by the school range from a minimum of $5 to a maximum of $150 depending on the violation.

There are several options for students who do not have cars to get around. There is the shuttle that takes you to and from Walmart for groceries and other needs. There is the Salt Lake Express which has numerous stops along its route, and there are also several housing complexes around town that will shuttle you to and from campus.

Campus parking does have times when it is not enforced. Parking without a permit on campus, except in the long-term lot, is allowed Monday-Friday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., weekends, holidays and in between semesters. BYU-I Parking Services also offers a parking education class every Thursday at 7 p.m. for students to learn the purpose of parking restrictions. If students have received a parking citation, they can have the opportunity to have the first two waived by attending this class.