Home Campus The snacks of BYU-I students
CampusPhoto

The snacks of BYU-I students

By Mary Schettler
0
123
Enjoying a tasty drink Photo credit: Mary Schettler

For college students on tight budgets, putting food together for a meal can sometimes be a struggle to make and enjoy. On long days of school and homework, most students desire a quick snack to appease their hunger. Snacking can fulfill the need for food and give students the energy and focus to accomplish schoolwork at the same time.

For Mallory Buist, a freshman majoring in general studies, her favorite snack to eat while doing homework is a seven-layer dip with Tostitos: Hint of Lime chips because it satisfies her desire for savory food. Many of her other favorites snacks are savory and salty, such as pretzels and a Naked Juice.

Roommates doing homework sharing a snack
Roommates doing homework sharing a snack Photo credit: Mary Schettler

While at college, students can find themselves influenced to buy the food or snacks that remind them of home. Cassidy Jackson, a sophomore studying food sciences, said her favorite snacks are crunchy banana chips from the Great Value brand.

“My mom bought them all the time for me because she’d always try to give us potassium through bananas,” Jackson said.

A snack can bring a little bit of comfort when away from home.

“Feels healthier than other options and helps satisfy my sweet craving. I’ll also go cheap whenever possible,” Jackson said.

A trail of healthy chips
A trail of healthy chips Photo credit: Mary Schettler

Vannah Robertson, a freshman majoring in biology, prefers a simple snack – a sliced-up watermelon.

“It tastes like the best parts of summer, and I have good memories from home associated with it,” Robertson said.

A silly face with a favorite treat
A silly face with a favorite treat Photo credit: Mary Schettler

Food brings that comfort when away from home.

Many students spend time doing homework at their apartment, where snacks can be stashed. The next time they’re at the store, they can consider trying new, healthier snacks to keep their energy up during study sessions and late nights of homework.

Students have many favorite snacks that reflect the places they’ve been and where they’ve grown up. In an environment surrounded by many people, students can try new things, discover new favorites, and even begin new and healthier habits by choosing to eat a little bit better.

Previous articleMental health unit coming to Madison Memorial Hospital
Mary Schettler
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

The power of pipes

Grady Ellsworth - 0
With the first organ recital of the semester, Daniel Kerr gives a taste of what's to come.
Read more
Campus

Every voice matters — speak your truth

Eden Burke - 0
Humans are loud, but their silence is deafening.
Read more
Campus

New state of the art ropes course open to student groups

Taylor Ogaard - 0
The University's new ropes course is open for student groups to come and experience a team-building adventure for a fraction of the cost of other attractions in town.
Read more

Most Popular

The snacks of BYU-I students

Campus Mary Schettler - 0
Have you ever needed a treat after a long day at school or work? Take a look at a few favorite snacks of some BYU-I students.
Read more

Mental health unit coming to Madison Memorial Hospital

News Brooke May - 0
During Mental Health Awareness Month find some of the resources available to you.
Read more

The power of pipes

Campus Grady Ellsworth - 0
With the first organ recital of the semester, Daniel Kerr gives a taste of what's to come.
Read more

BYU-I’s Russian Lab

Uncategorized Elizabeth Oveshkova - 0
Learning a foreign language can be hard, but the Russian Lab is here to help.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    The snacks of BYU-I students

    Campus Mary Schettler - 0
    Have you ever needed a treat after a long day at school or work? Take a look at a few favorite snacks of some BYU-I students.
    Read more

    Mental health unit coming to Madison Memorial Hospital

    News Brooke May - 0
    During Mental Health Awareness Month find some of the resources available to you.
    Read more

    The power of pipes

    Campus Grady Ellsworth - 0
    With the first organ recital of the semester, Daniel Kerr gives a taste of what's to come.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    The snacks of BYU-I students

    Campus Mary Schettler - 0
    Have you ever needed a treat after a long day at school or work? Take a look at a few favorite snacks of some BYU-I students.
    Read more

    Mental health unit coming to Madison Memorial Hospital

    News Brooke May - 0
    During Mental Health Awareness Month find some of the resources available to you.
    Read more

    The power of pipes

    Campus Grady Ellsworth - 0
    With the first organ recital of the semester, Daniel Kerr gives a taste of what's to come.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

    Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv