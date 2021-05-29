The snacks of BYU-I students

For college students on tight budgets, putting food together for a meal can sometimes be a struggle to make and enjoy. On long days of school and homework, most students desire a quick snack to appease their hunger. Snacking can fulfill the need for food and give students the energy and focus to accomplish schoolwork at the same time.

For Mallory Buist, a freshman majoring in general studies, her favorite snack to eat while doing homework is a seven-layer dip with Tostitos: Hint of Lime chips because it satisfies her desire for savory food. Many of her other favorites snacks are savory and salty, such as pretzels and a Naked Juice.

While at college, students can find themselves influenced to buy the food or snacks that remind them of home. Cassidy Jackson, a sophomore studying food sciences, said her favorite snacks are crunchy banana chips from the Great Value brand.

“My mom bought them all the time for me because she’d always try to give us potassium through bananas,” Jackson said.

A snack can bring a little bit of comfort when away from home.

“Feels healthier than other options and helps satisfy my sweet craving. I’ll also go cheap whenever possible,” Jackson said.

Vannah Robertson, a freshman majoring in biology, prefers a simple snack – a sliced-up watermelon.

“It tastes like the best parts of summer, and I have good memories from home associated with it,” Robertson said.

Food brings that comfort when away from home.

Many students spend time doing homework at their apartment, where snacks can be stashed. The next time they’re at the store, they can consider trying new, healthier snacks to keep their energy up during study sessions and late nights of homework.

Students have many favorite snacks that reflect the places they’ve been and where they’ve grown up. In an environment surrounded by many people, students can try new things, discover new favorites, and even begin new and healthier habits by choosing to eat a little bit better.