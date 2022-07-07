The Spot podcast to go live at the MC

On July 7th at 1p.m., BYU-Idaho Radio‘s “The Spot” podcast will be broadcasting live from the big stage in the Manwaring Center directly across from the Crossroads.

The broadcast will include an interactive questionnaire and prizes will be given.

This semester, “The Spot” hosts Nina Shakin, Colin Dupuis, Jared Webster and John McSwain have recorded episodes on intriguing topics such as blending of cultures, Juneteenth, gaming, top dating locations, music and anticipated movies.

We encourage students at BYU-I to come and support their peers and get to know more about the culture of Rexburg.

“The Spot” is previously recorded and can be found on SoundCloud. We also encourage students to check out BYU-I’s radio station by clicking here.