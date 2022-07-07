Home Campus The Spot podcast to go live at the MC
CampusNews

The Spot podcast to go live at the MC

By John Mcswain
0
116
Image by Matt Botsford on Unsplash.

On July 7th at 1p.m., BYU-Idaho Radios “The Spot” podcast will be broadcasting live from the big stage in the Manwaring Center directly across from the Crossroads.

The broadcast will include an interactive questionnaire and prizes will be given.

This semester, “The Spot” hosts Nina Shakin, Colin Dupuis, Jared Webster and John McSwain have recorded episodes on intriguing topics such as blending of cultures, Juneteenth, gaming, top dating locations, music and anticipated movies.

We encourage students at BYU-I to come and support their peers and get to know more about the culture of Rexburg.

“The Spot” is previously recorded and can be found on SoundCloud. We also encourage students to check out BYU-I’s radio station by clicking here.

Previous articleA senior’s stickers bring instant friendships
Next articleBYU-I football: Vikings come out victorious
John Mcswain
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Rexburg prepares for a soapy day

Logan Buchanan - 0
The suds await.
Read more
Campus

Campus Rec-Fest planned for July 9

Dylan Dueker - 0
The first Campus Rec-Fest is set to kick off this weekend.
Read more
Campus

Devotional cover: Trust the Lord’s timing

Krysyan Edler - 0
On July 5, Jacquel Fluckiger spoke on trusting in the Lord's timing during her devotional.
Read more

Most Popular

Senior Showcase: Jared Webster dives deep into the concept of conflict

Features Colin Dupuis - 0
Conflict is everywhere, and Jared Webster has a plan to help us overcome it.
Read more

The Women’s Sports Collection: Increasing awareness for female athletes

Features Dylan Dueker - 0
Senior Krysyan Edler shares her passion for women's sports through her senior project.
Read more

Poised at the edge of the night: What I’ve learned, 108 poems later

Opinion Katie Card - 0
Almost four years and two notebooks later, here is what writing poetry has taught me.
Read more

Rexburg prepares for a soapy day

News Logan Buchanan - 0
The suds await.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Senior Showcase: Jared Webster dives deep into the concept of conflict

    Features Colin Dupuis - 0
    Conflict is everywhere, and Jared Webster has a plan to help us overcome it.
    Read more

    The Women’s Sports Collection: Increasing awareness for female athletes

    Features Dylan Dueker - 0
    Senior Krysyan Edler shares her passion for women's sports through her senior project.
    Read more

    Poised at the edge of the night: What I’ve learned, 108 poems later

    Opinion Katie Card - 0
    Almost four years and two notebooks later, here is what writing poetry has taught me.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Senior Showcase: Jared Webster dives deep into the concept of conflict

    Features Colin Dupuis - 0
    Conflict is everywhere, and Jared Webster has a plan to help us overcome it.
    Read more

    The Women’s Sports Collection: Increasing awareness for female athletes

    Features Dylan Dueker - 0
    Senior Krysyan Edler shares her passion for women's sports through her senior project.
    Read more

    Poised at the edge of the night: What I’ve learned, 108 poems later

    Opinion Katie Card - 0
    Almost four years and two notebooks later, here is what writing poetry has taught me.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv