The Spotlight: Caleb Payne





Scroll is happy to present The Spotlight, a new segment spotlighting BYU-Idaho students, societies, clubs and organizations that have achieved great accomplishments and made a difference for the University or within the community.

The first episode spotlights Caleb Payne, a sophomore BYU-I student majoring in communication, who has received The Northwest National Academy of Television Arts and Science (NATAS) Scholarship for the last two years. In the video, Payne tells how the scholarship has made a difference in his life and shares tips on how to increase your chances of receiving the scholarship.

NATAS Northwest has awarded more than 100 scholarships totaling over $200,000 to motivated television professionals studying at universities in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska since 1985. The NATAS scholarship offers up to $15,000 in unrestricted college scholarships to students in the 5-state region. To apply for next year’s scholarship, visit the NATAS website.