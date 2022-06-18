Home Features The Spotlight: Gracie Robertson
The Spotlight: Gracie Robertson

By John Mcswain
Image credit: Gracie Robertson.

For this episode of The Spotlight, Scroll interviewed Gracie Robertson, a junior studying communication. Robertson has claimed the title of event coordinator for the last three semesters and has organized large events such as game night, karaoke night and Kahoot competitions on the big stage in the Hyrum Manwaring Center.

In the video, Robertson gives us more information about herself, Student Support and what it takes to be a successful event coordinator.

BYU-Idaho Student Support offers many services such as pre-arrival checklists, peer mentoring and event volunteering. To find out more information about how Student Support can help, click here.

